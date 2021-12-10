210 Freeway Shooting Victim Drives To Pasadena Hospital

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal count alleging he willfully deprived George Floyd of his rights during the May 25, 2020, arrest that led to the Black man’s death. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated but...
President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named Keechant Sewell, a Long Island police official, as the city’s next police commissioner, making her the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force. Adams, himself a former New York police captain, introduced Sewell on...
(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
Washington — The National Archives on Wednesday released hundreds of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, nearly 60 years after he was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas. In October, federal agencies asked President Biden to push back the release of certain documents that...
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he is nominating Caroline Kennedy, daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, and former Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan as United States ambassadors. Kennedy, who previously served as ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration, has been tapped to serve as United States Ambassador...
The Senate on Wednesday passed the 2022 annual defense bill, which authorizes programs and spending guidelines for the Pentagon and other national security programs. It now goes to President Biden's desk for signature. The House approved the must-pass bill last week after an earlier version stalled in the Senate over...
Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is cutting short a three-country swing through Southeast Asia after a member of the press traveling with the secretary tested positive for COVID-19, the State Department said Wednesday. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken's delegation learned of the positive COVID-19 test...
