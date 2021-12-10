ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heavy snow today and tonight

By Jared Piepenburg
Post-Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnow amounts in the southeastern part of the state will range from 4-8" with the...

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Joe Mertens

Huge snow storm expected tonight across Wisconsin

Public Domain photo of a man walking through a snow storm found fromabcnews.go.com. A huge snowstorm is expected in several counties in Wisconsin tonight as well as early into the morning tomorrow. The most affected areas will be in the western to central region of the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
Idaho8.com

Snow Storm #2 for tonight

Light snow to start the morning, with frozen elements on windshields, roads, railings, steps, driveaways. Slick conditions everywhere as temperatures will not go above 32 for the next week. Winds keep wind chill this morning 5-10 degrees. Winter Weather Advisories have expired for the valley, and linger for western Wyoming shortly through morning. Another round of advisories have been issued for Boise/western Idaho for the next storm affecting our area tonight late and tomorrow all day. We have radar-indicated accumulations of 2-5 inches for the valley and eastern highlands, 2 feet into Island Park, where avalanche warning remains in effect for Centennial Mountain areas and slopes.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS LA

Snow Begins To Fall On The Grapevine; Significant Delays Expected

LEBEC (CBSLA) — Snow began to fall on the Grapevine Tuesday afternoon prompting Caltrans to warn drivers to expect delays and escorts from California Highway Patrol. With temperatures in the 30’s, the snowfall made for slushy, slow conditions. ❄️SNOW ALERT❄️ Current conditions on I-5 in Lebec. Snow is sticking to the landscape and starting to accumulate on the highway shoulders. Traffic is still moving through the area. @NWSLosAngeles predicting more snowfall and impacts to I-5 this afternoon/evening! pic.twitter.com/Y35IIXIFr2 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 14, 2021 The National Weather Service also warned drivers of significant delays as they received reports that snow was beginning...
LEBEC, CA
KGO

29 states brace for heavy snow, winds

A storm system is headed toward the Midwest and 29 states are on alert for damaging winds, heavy snow and avalanches. A tornado threat was issued for Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. This is especially unusual for Minnesota, which has never had a recorded tornado in December. There is already snow on the ground in parts of Minnesota where the tornadoes could occur on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
abc11.com

29 states brace for heavy snow, winds

A storm system is headed toward the Midwest and 29 states are on alert for damaging winds, heavy snow and avalanches. A tornado threat was issued for Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. This is especially unusual for Minnesota, which has never had a recorded tornado in December. There is already snow on the ground in parts of Minnesota where the tornadoes could occur on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Blowing Snow Developing Today

A cold front moving through our area this morning will bring much more seasonal December air, with even colder weather expected to end the week. There will be a good chance for snow through the day today, with widespread accumulations of 1-3″ possible. In addition, winds will pick up out of the northwest, and blowing snow with reduced visibility will be an issue. As such, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of our viewing area. For tomorrow and Friday, temperatures will struggle to warm up above the teens, and overnight lows will fall below 0 for many. More chances for snow will arrive Friday with temperatures remaining at or below seasonal averages as we head into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
newscentermaine.com

Thump of snow for the interior tonight

PORTLAND, Maine — We've had a few days to recover since the last storm system blasted through over the weekend. Tonight we get our next. It's weak, quick, and won't cause too many problems. A warm front will move in tonight. The air column will be just cold enough...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Snow, Icy Mix & Rain Likely Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will move to our east today. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds during the day as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. A warm front approaching the area tonight will bring precipitation into the state later this evening. The airmass will be cold enough so that precipitation starts out as snow and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from Bangor northward. Areas closer to the coast may see some wintry mix initially but should be mainly rain through the night. Accumulations are likely tonight especially north of Bangor so roads could be slippery in spots for the overnight hours. Expect little to no accumulation along the coastline, a coating to 1″ for Interior Downeast, the Greater Bangor Area, south through the Capital Region, and then 1″-4″ for areas north of Bangor. There may be a light glaze of freezing rain over inland and northern locations as well. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the mid-20s to low 30s early then slowly climb toward daybreak.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Snow, Icy Mix & Rain Arrives Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon as our next storm system approaches. High temperatures will top off in the upper 20s to mid-30s this afternoon. A warm front approaching the area tonight will bring precipitation into the state later this evening. The airmass will be cold enough so that precipitation starts out as snow and/or a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from Bangor northward. Areas closer to the coast may see some wintry mix initially but should be mainly rain through the night. Accumulations are likely tonight especially north of Bangor so roads could be slippery in spots for the overnight hours. Expect little to no accumulation along the coastline, a coating to 1″ for Interior Downeast, the Greater Bangor Area, south through the Capital Region, and then 1″-4″ for areas north of Bangor. There may be a light glaze of freezing rain over inland and northern locations as well. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the mid-20s to low 30s early then slowly climb toward daybreak.
BANGOR, ME
ABC7 Chicago

29 states brace for heavy snow, winds

A storm system is headed toward the Midwest and 29 states are on alert for damaging winds, heavy snow and avalanches. A tornado threat was issued for Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. This is especially unusual for Minnesota, which has never had a recorded tornado in December. There is already snow on the ground in parts of Minnesota where the tornadoes could occur on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
Gephardt Daily

Delays likely in Cottonwood Canyons after heavy snow

BIG, LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Delays are likely in both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons after heavy snow overnight. A slide-off due to blown tire on SR-190, or Big Cottonwood Canyon, is being cleared at Torpedo Hill, which is mile post 4.1, said a tweet from UDOT Cottonwood Canyons at 9 a.m.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning Begins At 6 p.m.

CHICAGO (CBS) — So far, we have tied the old record high of 64 degrees set in 1971. (Credit: CBS 2) Gusty, southerly winds keep pulling warm air our way. A vigorous storm system is targeting Iowa for severe weather. As the storm deepens, winds will increase for us after dark. (Credit: CBS 2) A high wind warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for gusts to 60 mph. (Credit: CBS 2) There were no tornado watches or warnings in the Chicago area late Wednesday. The nearest tornado warning late Wednesday afternoon was issued in western Iowa. Since midnight temperatures will be in the low 60s, we will probably break a record again on Thursday. However, colder air moves in behind the frontal passage as temps fall through the day into the lower 40s with chilly west wind. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday will be sunny. Friday will be partly cloudy with a high of 41 and evening showers or flurries.
CHICAGO, IL
KUTV

GALLERY: Storm dumps heavy snow on Utah overnight

A storm dumped inches of heavy, wet snow on Utah beginning Tuesday, Dec. 14, and into Wednesday, Dec. 15. The winter weather made for some very serene photos, but it also damaged trees and powerlines as well as led to a few crashes on Utah's roads. These are your photos...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy