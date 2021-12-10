Heavy snow today and tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will move to our east today. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds during the day as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will be seasonable today with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. A warm front approaching the area tonight will bring precipitation into the state later this evening. The airmass will be cold enough so that precipitation starts out as snow and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain from Bangor northward. Areas closer to the coast may see some wintry mix initially but should be mainly rain through the night. Accumulations are likely tonight especially north of Bangor so roads could be slippery in spots for the overnight hours. Expect little to no accumulation along the coastline, a coating to 1″ for Interior Downeast, the Greater Bangor Area, south through the Capital Region, and then 1″-4″ for areas north of Bangor. There may be a light glaze of freezing rain over inland and northern locations as well. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the mid-20s to low 30s early then slowly climb toward daybreak.

BANGOR, ME ・ 13 HOURS AGO