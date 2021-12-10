ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YODER: A light shines in the darkness

By Kathy Yoder
Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes we don’t realize just how dark it is outside until we see a light break through the darkness. Many years ago I was living in darkness and didn’t realize it until one Christmas Eve. By outward appearances life was good. I had a nice apartment and a good career that...

nbc11news.com

Shining a light on animals for ‘Giving Tuesday’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, called Giving Tuesday, kicks off the giving season as an international day of philanthropy. Mesa County Animal Services says the Mesa County Animal Shelter is always in need of donations. Monetary donations go towards veterinary care and physical donations go towards the dogs and cats in need. Right now dog food, dog beds, blankets, towels, sheets, toys, and non clumping low dust cat litter are most desired.
MESA COUNTY, CO
southernminn.com

PASTOR'S PERSPECTIVE: Jesus— A light in the darkness

During this season our focus turns to family, Christmas trees, gifts and many other traditions. Christmas time is often known as the season of joy, peace and hope. In the last couple of years there has been an undercurrent of fear as well. Fear versus hope has been on my heart lately. The world’s headlines instill fear inside of people. It may feel like we are living in darkness, without hope. People across America have become fearful of many different things. Fear of sickness, death, rising inflation, political unrest, loss of employment and simply leaving the house has spread across our country. These are the topics of conversation I hear everywhere.
RELIGION
Amadhia

Elder & Kadavar, “ELDOVAR: A Story of Darkness & Light”

Over the past decade, Elder and Kadavar—from Massachusetts and Germany, respectively—have established themselves as two titans of the heavy-psych underground, geographically separated but united in their affinity for rumbling guitar riffs, labyrinthine jams, and vintage prog stylings. The former having relocated from Boston to Berlin in the 2010s, it was only a matter of time before the two crossed paths, and thanks to a bout of lockdown-induced boredom, the moment has come. On their new collaborative LP, ELDOVAR: A Story of Darkness & Light, Elder and Kadavar apply their pre-established strengths as metallurgists into a familiar yet forward-looking communion.
ROCK MUSIC
Worthington Daily Globe

The people walking in darkness have seen a great light

Now more than ever does our generation need to be reminded of the light and liberation that comes from the greatest event in human history, the reason for this season. Whatever darkness we experience in this life, whether circumstantial, relational or psychological, we can overcome it because the light of God in Jesus Christ has shined into our darkness and the darkness cannot overcome it.
RELIGION
Oxford Eagle

Shine a light on the LOU community with the Tour of Lights

The Oxford Lafayette-County Chamber of Commerce is presenting it’s annual Tour of Lights in celebration of the Christmas season. In 2016, the Chamber created a family-friendly event that adopted a holiday pastime many people already enjoy. What better way to get into the holiday spirit?. The Tour of Lights is...
OXFORD, MS
Culpeper Star Exponent

RABBI ROSE: Using light to banish the darkness

It was a truly dark night in August 2017 when, during the nighttime “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, 300 white supremacists holding lit torches—meant to evoke fear similar to the fear felt from witnessing Ku Klux Klan and Nazi marches—moved through the streets of Charlottesville.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Torrington Telegram

Yoder live Nativity

A recreation of the first Christmas was displayed during the live nativity at South Goshen Community Church in Yoder on Saturday. A tabby cat was part of the live nativity scene at South Goshen Community Church on Saturday in accordance with the legend of a tabby cat who was in the manger with baby Jesus. The legend states Mary blessed the cat which is why all tabby cats have an “m” on their heads.
YODER, WY
Daily Leader

Pastor's Corner: Finding the light in the darkness

In the summer I try to avoid turning on lights inside the home. It’s not that I have a personal grudge against electricity; I just prefer natural light and the long days in the summer make that possible. It’s a lot harder to rely mostly on natural light in the winter. When I wake up before sunrise and go to bed long after sunset, I have no choice except to rely on lights. While electricity certainly makes it more convenient, the search for light, often in the form of fire, goes back farther than recorded history.
RELIGION
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Yoder's festive cupcakes

Last week I wrote about our daughter Anna Faith’s wedding, I wanted to write more about it and some of the preparations, including these Festive Raspberry-White Chocolate Cupcakes. .My name is Dorcas Raber and I am filling in for Gloria last week and this week. Gloria will return next week!
FOOD & DRINKS
Dallas News

This Hanukkah season, Dallas must shine a light on intolerance

After a promising start, 2021 careened down a gloomy path. Some of us dealt with more grief, more hardship through another year of pandemic. Some of us wrestled with fear and heartbreak after reminders that fellow Americans hate us simply because of what we look like or how we worship.
DALLAS, TX
theobelisk.net

Eldovar – A Story of Darkness and Light

Like many over the last 20-plus months, this Kadavar and Elder collaboration was born of plague-era restlessness — two bands who’d generally be quite active on one or another touring circuit forced to sit out and wait for live music to ‘happen’ again, coming together with reportedly little thought given to what the result might be, but just to jam and try something out. When one is sitting at home for a year-plus, there’s plenty of time to think of these things, and as the majority of the once-Massachusetts-based lineup of Elder reside in Berlin, Germany, where Kadavar also make their home, there was less concern for travel restrictions — Elder bassist Jack Donovan still resides in the US and could not travel for the sessions — as they got together at the latter’s studio to begin crafting what ultimately became Eldovar – A Story of Darkness and Light (on Robotor Records), a seven-song, 44-minute long-player. And, for all the professed “we didn’t know what would happen” narrative — indeed the first lyric on the first track is “We don’t know how it began” — it sure feels like someone in the six-player lineup had an idea that a record would come out of it, or at very least decided there was enough in their jamming worth building into one.
MUSIC
NBC News

Preemie babies hold hands in 'unbelievable' moment captured on video

Editor's note: This story was first published on Jan. 21, 2016. In honor of World Prematurity Day on Nov. 17, we're sharing it again. Australians Glen and Anthea “Cookie” Jackson-Rushford's twins were born 11 weeks early, but they have already shown remarkable strength and a determination to stick together that is inspiring people worldwide.
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Are Lana and David still together and did they ever get married?

Lana and David Murphey’s relationship was previously documented on TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. Since they first appeared, fans have wondered if they stayed together, and whether they got married. Their romance came to light on Before the 90 Days season 4, which was described as unusual by several...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

