Manchester City’s last 16 Champions League tie has been nulled as an error with UEFA ‘software’ meant the draw had to be redone. The blues were due to play Villareal for a place in the quarter final. However, as UEFA seemed unable to pick balls from pots effectively, with European football’s governing body blaming the problem on a ‘technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other.’

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO