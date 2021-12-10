ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASTRO’s Rocky Cast In New Web Drama

By L. Kim
Soompi
 5 days ago

ASTRO's Rocky will be starring in a new web drama!. On December 10, his agency Fantagio confirmed, "ASTRO's Rocky has been cast in the web drama 'Salty Idol' (literal title). He worked hard to return with a good character in this project,...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Soompi

Uee Is A Doctor Who’s All Business At Work And All Smiles In Love In New Drama With Rain

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title) has released new stills of Uee!. “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, and personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain stars as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum stars as silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak.
Soompi

Rain And Kim Bum Showcase Unexpected Bromance With Their Different Personalities In New Fantasy Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title) has shared new stills of Rain and Kim Bum in character!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak.
Soompi

Watch: Kim Bum Has A Rain-Shaped Burden On His Shoulders In Hilarious Teaser For New Fantasy Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” (literal title) has released a second teaser!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak. Apink‘s Son Naeun will play emergency room intern Oh Soo Jung, who believes in supernatural phenomena and miracles despite studying medicine.
Soompi

Upcoming Fantasy Drama Shares Sneak Peek Of Drastic Changes In Rain And Uee’s Relationship

TvN’s upcoming drama “Ghost Doctor” has shared an intriguing glimpse of Rain and Uee in character!. Helmed by “Heirs” director Boo Sung Chul, “Ghost Doctor” is a fantasy medical drama about two doctors who could not be more different in terms of their backgrounds, skills, or personalities, but who end up combining bodies and spirits. Rain will star as genius thoracic surgeon Cha Young Min, while Kim Bum will play silver-spoon resident Go Seung Tak.
Person
Astro
Deadline

‘The Idol’: HBO’s Music Industry Drama Series Adds Six To Cast

HBO has fleshed out its cast for music industry drama series The Idol. Juliebeth Gonzalez has been added as a series regular, and Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Tyson Ritter (Preacher), Kate Lyn Sheil (House of Cards), Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater (Playing With Fire) will recur in the series, co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The high-profile one-hour drama is currently in production. The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in...
Soompi

Watch: “Happiness” Cast Enjoy Their Final Days Of Filming And Bid Farewell To The Drama

TvN’s “Happiness” shared a final behind-the-scenes video for the last two episodes!. “Happiness” is an apocalyptic urban thriller set in the near future inside an apartment building that is stratified by social standing. The high-rise apartment is sealed off when a new infectious disease emerges, and the drama depicts the fear, psychological battles, and desperate struggles for survival that ensue.
The Ringer

The New Yorker’s Jeremy Strong Profile and the Drama Around ‘Winning Time’

Chris and Andy talk about the New Yorker profile of Jeremy Strong that dropped before last week’s episode of Succession and the discourse that it created around the show (1:00). Then they talk about all of the drama surrounding the forthcoming Lakers series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (26:42), and two of their favorite comedies of the moment: Abbott Elementary and Motherland (38:51).
epicstream.com

Song Hye Kyo Joins Cast Members Of Kim Eun Sook's Drama The Glory

Song Hye Kyo currently appears on the hit SBS TV romance series, Now We Are Breaking Up. Song Hye Kyo is officially back in the spotlight with the continuous arrival of new projects in her career. After playing the role of Cha Soo-Hyun on tvN's Encounter, Song Hye Kyo waited...
Yardbarker

The Weeknd's forthcoming HBO drama 'The Idol' adds six cast members

It was revealed Nov. 22 that HBO has given a series order to The Idol, an hour-long drama from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson. Thursday (Dec. 1), the cast grew by six (h/t Variety): Juliebeth Gonzalez, Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater. Gonzalez is the only one to be cast as a series regular at this time.
digitalspy.com

Blackpink's Jisoo stars in new trailer for Disney+ K-drama Snowdrop

Blackpink star Jisoo's upcoming drama Snowdrop has given fans a glimpse of her character in its new trailer. South Korean television network JTBC has shared a teaser of the romantic and historical drama starring the singer and actor Jung Hae-in. The show will stream on Disney+ in the UK. Set...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batman: The Animated Series’ Audio Drama in the Works with Original Cast

The Bat-family may be getting back together in podcast form. On Saturday during Los Angeles Comic Con, actor Kevin Conroy (Batman) and John Glover (The Riddler) revealed that an audio drama was in the works that will continue the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series. According to the actors, Batman: The Animated Series writer Alan Burnett is developing the project. “It’s a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast, Conroy said during the “History of the Batman” panel, hosted by Londyn Jackson. Added Glover: “The Riddler’s back, and he’s evolved in many ways … He understands he’s on the...
Soompi

Lee Se Young Falls Asleep In Lee Junho’s Bed In “The Red Sleeve”

Lee Se Young and 2PM’s Lee Junho to grow even closer on the next episode of MBC’s “The Red Sleeve”!. “The Red Sleeve” is a historical drama about the imperial romance between crown prince Yi San (played by Lee Junho), who later becomes emperor, and the strong-willed court lady Seong Deok Im (played by Lee Se Young).
Soompi

Watch: GOT7’s BamBam Hints At Potential Comeback With Surprise Teaser

On December 13 at midnight KST, BamBam surprised his fans by unexpectedly dropping a mysterious moving teaser. Although BamBam hasn’t yet revealed the details of what he has planned, fans are hoping that he’s gearing up for his first comeback since making his official solo debut with “riBBon” earlier this year.
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
