ASTRO’s Rocky Cast In New Web Drama

HBO has fleshed out its cast for music industry drama series The Idol. Juliebeth Gonzalez has been added as a series regular, and Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Tyson Ritter (Preacher), Kate Lyn Sheil (House of Cards), Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater (Playing With Fire) will recur in the series, co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The high-profile one-hour drama is currently in production.
The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in...
