ASTRO’s Rocky Cast In New Web Drama

The Bat-family may be getting back together in podcast form. On Saturday during Los Angeles Comic Con, actor Kevin Conroy (Batman) and John Glover (The Riddler) revealed that an audio drama was in the works that will continue the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series. According to the actors, Batman: The Animated Series writer Alan Burnett is developing the project. “It’s a great script by Alan Burnett and it brings back the original cast, Conroy said during the “History of the Batman” panel, hosted by Londyn Jackson. Added Glover: “The Riddler’s back, and he’s evolved in many ways … He understands he’s on the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO