ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Great Scott! Tom Holland Double Bites on Hot Ones

By Alejandra Gularte
Vulture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m gonna go for a second hit,” says Tom Holland after being brought to tears from the spiciness of a chicken wing. Holland joined Hot Ones Cinematic Universe to shock host Sean Evans with his double...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Zendaya Flaunts Hot Pink Suit With Boyfriend Tom Holland at Sirius XM Town Hall

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. Zendaya and Tom Holland are continuing what is, ostensibly, the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, but has really transformed into their red-carpet relationship rollout. After several headline-making press appearances and quiet dates in a row, the duo’s latest public display took place at the Sirius XM Town Hall event on Dec. 10, with Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon in tow.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Zendaya and Tom Holland Hilariously Addressed Their Height Difference

Zendaya is two inches taller than her boyfriend Tom Holland — and that's when she's not wearing heels. And while the couple doesn't mind the difference in height, it does sometimes cause complications when working together on the set of their new Spider-Man movie. In an interview on The Graham...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Watts
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Jon Watts
Vulture

Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Having an Extremely Cute Spider-Man Press Tour

From red carpet photos to interviews, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been staying busy with promotions for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is out on December 17. The pair, who play the on-screen couple of Spider-Man and MJ, are rumored to be a real-life couple. (For the record, neither Holland nor Zendaya have ever officially confirmed that they’re dating, and both expressed a desire for privacy after paparazzi shared photos of them kissing this summer.) But regardless of whether they’re in a relationship or not, they’re co-stars for a reason! They have great chemistry and get along well, and fans enjoy seeing them interact. Here’s a roundup of some of the cutest “Tomdaya” moments from the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour so far. As far as we know, the multiverse shouldn’t mess with this timeline.
MOVIES
shorelinemedia.net

Tom Holland: Zendaya is 'shoulder to cry on'

While promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, stars Tom Holland and Zendaya talk about the future of the web-slinger and their close relationship. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7397152e54aa4004add620fe4d100c57.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Scott#Hot Ones
digitalspy.com

Will there really be another Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland?

Spider-Man: No Way Home might mark the end of the Homecoming trilogy, but it's not set to be the end of Tom Holland's webslinger. Ahead of the new movie's release, long-time Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal revealed that it wasn't going to be the final Spidey movie. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel," she noted.
MOVIES
Stereogum

Tom Holland Cast As Fred Astaire In New Film

The musician-biopic genre will never die, and the newest movie star to step up to the plate will apparently be Tom Holland, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. While promoting the new spider-adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland confirmed reports that he’ll play the role of Hollywood icon Fred Astaire in a forthcoming film. (This might fall more into the Hollywood-biopic genre than the musician-biopic one, but Fred Astaire sang and tap-danced, so that makes him a musician, too.)
THEATER & DANCE
AOL Moviefone

Best Tom Holland Movies and Performances to Watch

The English actor Thomas "Tom" Stanley Holland has charmed all of us in the recent years. Here are Tom Holland's best and upcoming movies including Marvel's Spider-Man. Tom Holland is best known for playing the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London, as well as for starring in the 2012 film The Impossible. In 2015, Holland was cast as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has appeared as the character in five films: Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). In 2017, Holland received the BAFTA Rising Star Award.
MOVIES
crfashionbook.com

How Tom Holland and Zendaya Developed Their Couple Style

This summer was the summer of love, from a reconciliation from Bennifer to the origins of the "manic pixie dream boyfriend" with MGK and Megan Fox to the Brooklyn's new it-couple, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. Perhaps, a myriad of pairings no one could have predicted (lets not even open the Pandora's box of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson). Summer, also, gave us a couple simmering slowly over the years : Tom Holland and Zendaya.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Holland wants to play Warhammer with Henry Cavill

Tom Holland and Henry Cavill might be playing some Warhammer together. The action movie stars shared an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, in which Cavill explained his hobby, and Holland seemed all for it. During Cavill’s turn to be interviewed by Norton, the host brings up his enjoyment of...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Tom Holland Was Approached to Be In Across the Spider-Verse

Marvel Cinematic Spider-Man Tom Holland seems to really enjoy being Spider-Man. Enough that he wants to be Spider-Man in other universes too — say, like a Spider-Verse. And it turns out he was even approached for an appearance in Sony's animated hit at one point. In an interview with...
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Tom Holland Knows That Everyone Needs One Great Leather Jacket

Welcome to the Biggest Fits of the Week, a roundup of the strongest, wildest, and simply biggest celebrity fits from across the globe. No, this isn't a suit. But our Men of the Year cover star is well aware that the right leather jacket, worn the right way, can make you look sharp enough to get through just about any door. The ingredients are simple: keep it simple, basically. Wear black. Chelsea boots always work. Nice pants instead of jeans, if you can. It really is that easy.
APPAREL
ComicBook

Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Recreates Paul Rudd Meme on Hot Ones

Tom Holland was on Hot Ones this week and the Spider-Man star had to recreate Paul Rudd's famous meme. For those who might be unaware, The Ant-Man actor looked at the host of the program and uttered the now-famous "look at us" while chuckling. Unfortunately for the younger MCU star, it was a taller order because of how hot those wings were. Hot Ones pits celebrities against wildly spicy chicken wings. Poor Holland never stood a chance. But, he did give some fun answers to interview questions during the show. A bit about Alfred Molina's new tentacles was a delight, and was the story of how he bombed a Star Wars audition because of a giggle fit. But, the Internet craves memes and the Spider-Man star probably just gave his fans loads of material to tide them over until No Way Home drops next week. Watch for yourself down below:
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Tom Holland Speaks Out Against 'Ridiculous' Gendered Height Double Standard

Tom Holland has received acclaim from fans and critics alike for his loveable performance as Peter Parker in the MCU's Spider-Man films. With the newest movie No Way Home expected to bring in characters from previous iterations of the franchise, comparisons between Holland and previous Spidey actors are sure to come up, but one thing is for sure: Holland is proud to be playing Spider-Man as a short king.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy