ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Record-low jobless claims can’t lift U.S. stocks as Wall Street awaits November inflation data

By Rey Mashayekhi
Fortune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good evening, Bull Sheeters. This is Fortune reporter Rey Mashayekhi, filling in for Bernhard for the rest of this week with a special...

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Wall Street#Ipo#Bull Sheet#Fortune#Chinese#Omicron#Dow#S P#Nasdaq#Brazilian#Nu#Fintech#Blackrock#Ishares#European
MarketWatch

Opinion: Fed finally steps up to fight high inflation after downplaying rising prices for months

The Federal Reserve has never forecast U.S. inflation to rise by more than 2.2% in the following year since the 2007-2009 Great Recession. Until now. The Fed on Wednesday lifted its forecast for U.S. inflation in 2022 to 2.6% from its prior estimate of 2.2%, a belated recognition that price pressures won’t dissipate as rapidly as senior officials once believed.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Investors cheer a more hawkish Fed, igniting a global tech stocks rally

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Bull Sheeters. Whoever had three 2022 rate-hikes on their Fed bingo card, congratulations! The very-limited edition "Bull Sheet" beach...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Uber
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
China
Fortune

Shares of China’s largest chipmaker sink to lowest close in nearly a year as Biden team considers tougher sanctions

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Bitcoin is proving ‘a terrible inflation hedge’ so far this year

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Bitcoin is failing to hold much weight as an inflation hedge, for now. Ever since Satoshi Nakamoto outlined a vision in 2008 for what is now the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy