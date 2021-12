December 15 is a noteworthy day in the NBA season: it’s the unofficial start of “trade season”, or the time when free agents who were signed in the offseason become available to be traded. That, combined with the fact that most teams know what they do and don’t have at this point in the season, means this is typically the time when serious trade discussions begin. While it’s not usually very relevant to the Spurs, who are rarely active with in-season trades, that could very well change this season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO