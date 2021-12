The developer of the massive Hudson Yards project in New York City has agreed to acquire a ground lease at the intersection of Third Street and Congress Avenue in downtown Austin, potentially leading to a skyscraper development, according to sources close to the matter. While the deal is not finalized and could still fall apart, it would represent a huge opportunity — the land is zoned for up to 1.3 million square feet of development, which is more than twice as big as the Frost Bank Tower in Austin.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO