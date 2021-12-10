ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State 'Fired Up' for Outback Bowl

By Mark Wogenrich
 5 days ago
James Franklin said Penn State is "fired up" to play Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, where the team will return Jan. 1 for the first time in 11 years.

Franklin wedged a trip to Tampa into his schedule Thursday, working it in between recruiting visits as the NCAA's two-week contact period concludes. Coaches can visit players and their families through Saturday. Recruits then can make campus visits Sunday before the dead period takes effect Monday.

The two-week recruiting surge leads to Dec. 15, the first day players can sign their Letters of Intent during the early signing period.

In the meantime, Franklin has a defensive coordinator hire to announce and a team to continue preparing for the bowl game. Penn State will practice Saturday, and players will begin finals week Dec. 13. Penn State is scheduled to arrive in Tampa on Dec. 26.

"Our guys are fired up, no doubt about it," Franklin said at the contract-signing ceremony. "To be able to play in a [New Year's Day] bowl game in Tampa, in the Outback Bowl with a tremendous history and obviously against an SEC opponent, our guys are really excited about the opportunity."

Penn State opened as a 3-point favorite over Arkansas, which will be without one of its top offensive players. Receiver Treylon Burks, the Razorbacks' first-team All-SEC receiver, opted out of the Outback Bowl and will enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Burks is second in the SEC in receiving TDs (11) and set an Arkansas record with six 100-yard receiving games this season.

Check out the video for more from Franklin's appearance in Tampa. Footage courtesy of the Outback Bowl.

