US hopes to walk Bosnia ‘back from the cliff’ as Serbs step up secession threat

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik is pushing for the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia to pull out of the armed forces, judiciary and tax system.

The US is determined to walk Bosnia “back from the cliff” amid secessionist threats from Serb nationalists and is exploring sanctions among other options, a senior state department official has said.

Derek Chollet, a senior adviser to secretary of state Antony Blinken, was speaking ahead of a meeting on Friday of the Bosnian Serb assembly, which is expected to vote on whether to begin the process of opting out of the Bosnian army, judiciary and tax system.

Such steps, called for by the nationalist leader Milorad Dodik, would represent a substantial step towards secession. There is likely to be a six-month delay before the assembly’s decisions take effect, but a vote could start a clock ticking towards a possible return to conflict.

Chollet, whose formal title is state department counsellor, visited Bosnia last month as part of a diplomatic offensive by the Biden administration to address long festering problems and threats by Dodik to reconstitute a Serb armed force.

“We have really tried to accelerate some of our diplomatic efforts to try to walk this back from the cliff,” Chollet told the Guardian. “It’s notable that we are 26 years almost to the day since the Dayton peace accords were signed and there’s talk of potential return to conflict or a major crisis with Bosnia-Herzegovina, which is deeply concerning to us.”

During the war, the Bosnian Serb army carried out widespread ethnic cleansing, a nearly four-year siege of Sarajevo, and the destruction of the UN “safe haven” of Srebrenica. About 100,000 people were killed in the conflict.

Chollet said he had handed over a letter from Blinken to Bosnia’s leaders, stressing that peace in Bosnia was a priority for the administration.

“This is an issue that many people in this administration from President Biden on down have a long association with and feel very strongly about personally,” he said.

As a senator, Biden supported US military assistance to Bosnia’s Muslim-led government, Blinken was on the national security council staff when the US intervened militarily, and Samantha Power, now the head of the US Agency for International Development, was a journalist in Sarajevo during the war. Chollet was an aide to the US envoy, Richard Holbrooke, and wrote a book on the Dayton negotiations.

The second theme of Blinken’s letter was the threat of sanctions against political leaders who threaten the post-Dayton peace. Dodik, the main target of that threat, has declared he does not “give a shit” about sanctions, but Chollet believes they can have an impact.

“I think we’ve seen some evidence that the leverage we have, that includes policies like sanctions, can be effective and trying to shape behaviour,” he said.

As for the possibility of reinforcing the international military presence in Bosnia, now just a few hundred EU troops, Chollet said he did not want “to get ahead of our discussions” but added “we are exploring all options”.

Diplomats who have recently visited Banja Luka, the largest town in the Republika Srpska (Serb Republic), said there was uneasiness among the business interests around Dodik about the impact of US punitive measures.

Jelena Subotić, a political science professor at Georgia State University, said Dodik also had to contend with war weariness among Serb voters.

“I think we should take Dodik’s secessionist threat very seriously. He has been signalling his objectives for a number of years so this did not come out of thin air,” Subotić said. “A much bigger question is if the people of Republika Srpska will follow. It is one thing to engage in nationalist rhetoric, it is another to actually pick up arms.”

During the Trump administration, both the US and the EU floated the idea of ethnically based land swaps involving territory in Bosnia and Kosovo as a means of resolving regional grievances, but Chollet insisted “that’s not where we’ve been focusing on at all”.