Call of Duty: Warzone has been a massive success on PC and consoles since its release, but mobile gamers have had to settle for other Call of Duty offerings. However, that could be changing soon, as a mobile version of the battle royale game seems to be on the way in 2022. Industry insider Tom Henderson shared that the game has been added to the PlaytestCloud database. In a follow-up Tweet, Henderson states that PlaytestCloud said "the listing was based on an assumption," but the insider seems skeptical that is actually the case. As with any rumor, readers might want to take this with a grain of salt, for now!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO