Driving home for Christmas? It could be the road to hell ...

With a couple of snowfalls in the rearview mirror and more on the way, now is the time to start taking the necessary precautionary measures before you go out and drive. Monday’s snowstorm may have only dropped a couple of inches of snow, but the slick conditions may have been a factor in at least three vehicles going into ditches among other calls into Door County Dispatch. A set of snow tires could make a difference, but Randy Sahs from Sahs Auto and Collision Center says packing the right things in your car and taking it easy is something simple you can start with when winter weather hits.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO