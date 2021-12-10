ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

‘Very likely’ care homes to be set three-visitor limit as part of Plan B

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swwgp_0dJ4rz8M00

It is reportedly “very likely” care homes in England will be forced to operate with a three-visitor limit under Government plans to limit Omicron’s spread before Christmas.

Rising cases of the variant have already prompted new restrictions including the use of masks in more places, a return to working from home on Monday and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday.

And The Daily Telegraph cites an anonymous Government source as saying it is “very likely” visitors in social care settings will be limited to three and this would only be changed “when there is a clear change of circumstances for one of them”.

Any change to the number of visitors would mark a significant shift after the Government last month said there were “no nationally set restrictions” on visits into care homes in England, amid concerns residents’ rights were being curtailed.

The Government source who spoke to the Telegraph said the idea of limiting visitors was “still awaiting ministerial clearance” and “could still be vetoed by Number 10”.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.

There have been concerns throughout the pandemic about the management of restrictions in care homes.

In November, the Relatives & Residents Association said there had been a “huge disparity” in how measures have been eased for care homes and the wider public, as well as differences in how individual homes have interpreted guidance up until now.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new curbs have him facing the prospect of a growing rebellion, as reports suggest more than 30 MPs may vote against the measures next week.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Defence minister ‘horrified’ by ‘serious failings’ in £5.5bn Ajax tank programme

A review of the £5.5 billion Ajax light tank programme found it had “serious failings” and exposed military personnel to “potential harm”, a defence minister said. Jeremy Quin told the Commons he was “horrified” by the conclusions of a report into the health and safety concerns around noise and vibration linked with the project, but said: “My hope is that this can still come into service as an absolute first-in-class vehicle.”
MILITARY
newschain

Comedian Jethro dies at 72 after contracting Covid

Cornish comedian Jethro real name Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 72, his family has announced. A statement posted on Facebook said he died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19. It read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Care home visitors cut to three to slow Omicron spread

Care home residents in England will be allowed only three visitors and an essential care giver under new guidance to slow the spread of Omicron. The Department of Health said the measures, which begin on Wednesday, were "to balance the current Covid-19 risk and the need to keep people safe".
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Care home visits restricted to just three per resident: After controversial introduction of Plan B crackdown, Plan C has already arrived - as Communities Secretary Michael Gove hints further curbs could be brought in if infections continue to increase

Care home residents will be banned from seeing more than three named visitors in an attempt to protect them from the Omicron variant. Last night's move was the first additional restriction – dubbed Plan C – introduced since Plan B measures to tackle rising Covid-19 cases were announced this week.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Conscious Cat

2021 AAFP Feline Senior Care Guidelines, Part 1: Caring for Aging Cats Begins At Home

Thanks to improvements in veterinary medicine, better nutrition, and the fact that most pet cats are indoor cats, cats are living longer than ever before, but with longer lifespans, they are also facing the inevitable issues of old age. The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) is recognizing these dramatic changes since they last published senior care guidelines in 2009. The 2021 AAFP Senior Cat Care Guidelines, created by a task force of experts in feline clinical medicine, consist of 26 jam-packed pages of health management practices for feline practitioners, stressing the importance of engaging the cat parent in all aspects of caring for aging cats.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Government#Omicron#Covid#The Daily Telegraph
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MyChesCo

$41 Million Awarded to Provide Housing to Low-Income Persons Living with HIV and Their Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of HIV/AIDS Housing announced recently that it will award $41 million in Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS (HOPWA) competitive grants to 20 local governments and non-profit organizations through the HOPWA: Housing as an Intervention to Fight AIDS funding opportunity.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Schools should not shut early for Christmas unless told it is necessary: No 10

Schools should not be closing early for Christmas unless they have been told it is “necessary” on public health grounds, Downing Street has said.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman indicated that schools would be kept open unless there is an “absolute public health emergency”.Local authorities have been warned against shutting schools early for the festive break simply as a precautionary measure.Asked whether schools might close early for Christmas, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Certainly we do not think anyone should be closing schools early unless they have received advice from the local director of public health that it’s necessary on...
EDUCATION
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
107K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy