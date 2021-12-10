Talkin' Real: Who Will Coach RSL Next Season? DJ & Dunny Discuss

It took a little longer than he would have liked, but Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry finally broke Ray Allen’s record for the most made three-point attempts in NBA history. After a few poor shooting nights in a row, Curry got the record out of the way early...
Mac Jones used the Patriots’ bye week for some R&R with his biggest supporter, girlfriend Sophie Scott. Over the weekend, Scott posted a photo of the couple on Instagram, revealing they enjoyed a “staycation.”. “Much needed relaxing weekend,” Scott shared in a separate Instagram Story, also detailing how...
It’s Signing Day and we’re seeing all kinds of recruiting drama across the college football landscape. The latest bit of news involves a top cornerback who initially committed to Ohio State. On Friday, 2022 four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks announced that he is flipping his commitment. Brooks decommitted from...
Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — Real Salt Lake has named former player Pablo Mastroeni as the Club's permanent head coach. Interim President John Kimball announced Monday the former USA international, 2001 MLS Best XI player, will be stepping into the role. Mastroeni, 45, came to the Wasatch Front in February...
At the end of the 2022-23 school year and after 40 years of leading the Saint Ignatius High School football program, legendary head coach Chuck Kyle will hang it up, announcing his retirement plans Monday.
Speculating is fun and as I’m sure most of you have seen, the speculation on who the next Enterprise High School football coach will be has already begun. So, I figured I would join in on the fun. Let me preface this by saying that I have absolute zero...
Bath have announced the appointment of South African Johann Van Graan as head coach on a long-term contract from next season. Van Graan’s departure from his current position as Munster boss at the end of this season was confirmed by the Irish province on Tuesday. Bath are currently bottom...
SANDY, Utah – (Wednesday, December 15, 2021) – Real Salt Lake in conjunction with Major League Soccer announced its full regular season schedule ahead of the 2022 season. RSL will play 14 of the 17 home matches on Saturdays, with all 34 regular season matches slated to be televised locally on KMYU, the KSLTV app and KSL.com.
Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fanboys in sports media right now, and whenever the team is playing well, he unloads a ton of praise. When they are playing poorly, however, he treats it like the end of the world. Whichever way Bayless is acting, you know it is going to lead to some entertaining hot takes, especially as he sits across from Shannon Sharpe on Undisputed.
Jim Mora’s first recruiting class for UConn football addressed team needs, such as pass rushing and the offensive line, with a heavy emphasis on Connecticut’s prep schools. “I believe there is good talent in this state,” Mora said Wednesday with the announcement of over a dozen signees on national signing day. “At the high school level, certainly, and at the prep school level, definitely. The ...
Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in and get a recap of Gunter's semifinal win, a preview of the 3A Division II title game and some early realignment talk.
More: All-Texomaland Podcast Week 16 Football
More: PODCAST: All-Texomaland Podcast Week 15 Football
More: PODCAST: All-Texomaland Podcast Week 14 Football
More: All-Texomaland Podcast...
Comments / 0