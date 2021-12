UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has given the green light for his red-panty night. Conor McGregor has let it be known that when he makes his return to the Octagon, he expects to be greeted with a world title shot. Being that McGregor is currently ranked down at #9 and has not won a fight since January 2020, not everyone is taking his expectation seriously. However, one of the only people whose opinion matters, Charles Oliveira himself, is very much on board with the idea.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO