Bayer Wins Second Jury Verdict in California Roundup Trial (3)

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer AG won a second consecutive trial in California over its top-selling Roundup weedkiller as a jury rejected a woman’s claim that it caused her cancer. The verdict Thursday in state court in San Bernardino follows a Los Angeles jury’s Oct. 5 decision. rejecting. a mother’s claim...

California Worker Arbitration Clash Gets Top U.S. Court Review

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider buttressing the power of businesses to funnel employee disputes into individual arbitration proceedings, agreeing to hear a case over a California law that authorizes workers to press group suits. The justices said Wednesday they will hear an appeal from. Viking River Cruises Inc. ,...
MALDEF Slams Lack of Latino Trial Court Picks in California (2)

An organization that’s called for the Biden administration to appoint more Latino and Latina judges rejected the latest slate of judicial nominations, targeting California’s two Democratic senators for recommending four non-Latino appointees. Only one out of seven trial court nominees to California’s Central District this year have been...
coingeek.com

Craig Wright Bitcoin Trial Verdict: Jury sides with defense on 6 of 7 counts

After 21 long days in court, the Kleiman v Wright trial has come to an end. The jury has answered “no” in 6 out of 7 counts on the verdict sheet, except for Dr. Craig Wright committing conversion and must therefore pay $100 million to W&K Info Defense Research LLC. Compared to the $152 billion that the plaintiffs were looking to be awarded, this is just a blip on the radar and a big win for the defense.
California Wine Industry Seeks Restoration of Tax Data Access

“Human error” allowed years of data disclosure, tax board says. California’s wine industry is turning to the state Legislature to get access to confidential data from winegrower tax returns that it was receiving for decades from the State Board of Equalization—in error—until 2019. A Wine Institute...
Cooley Picks Up Simpson Thacher Public Companies Lawyer Park

Cooley LLP has nabbed Jean Park from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in New York, as the tech-focused law firm continues to grow its public companies practice. Park, who joins as a partner in Cooley’s Manhattan office, will focus on private companies and investors in the technology and healthcare sectors as they look to go public.
Opioid Verdict Puts Health Systems Next in Line for Lawsuits

Health systems and companies collecting drug prescription data could be caught in the crosshairs of opioid liability following a federal jury finding that major pharmacy chains helped create the nationwide addiction crisis, attorneys say. Walmart Inc.,. CVS Health Corp. , and. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. join. Johnson & Johnson. ,
The Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal on verdicts in the “Unite the Right” trial

The following editorial published on Nov. 27 in the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal:. Some “very fine people” were held liable for terrible crimes Thursday in Virginia. A jury there concluded that representatives of five white supremacy hate groups — all of whom were involved in the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017, in which far-right marchers carrying torches chanted “Jews will not replace us” — violated Virginia state laws and should pay more than $25 million in damages to nine plaintiffs who suffered physical or emotional injuries during the rally.
California scores gun control victory — for now

As California tries to crack down on crime, it secured a sizable victory for its strict gun control laws on Tuesday. That’s when a federal appeals court reinstated California’s bans on the sale and possession of high-capacity magazines that can funnel more than 10 rounds of ammunition into a single firearm. The 7-4 ruling from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals — which gun rights activists plan to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court — overturns a prior ruling from U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez that declared California’s large-capacity magazine ban unconstitutional. It also suggests that the appeals court will likely uphold the Golden State’s ban on assault weapons, which Benitez deemed unconstitutional in a controversial June ruling that likened an AR-15 rifle to a Swiss Army knife.
Ex-Uber Lawyer Delma Locke Joins Startup Reali as Legal Chief

Former Uber Technologies Inc . associate general counsel Delma Locke has joined real estate and fintech startup Reali as chief legal officer. Locke will build out Reali’s legal, compliance, and regulatory functions, according to the company’s Tuesday statement. Reali, founded in 2016 and based in San Mateo, Calif.,...
Former McKinsey Partner Admits Insider Trading on Goldman Deal

A McKinsey & Co. partner who advised Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on its impending acquisition of. pleaded guilty to using inside information about the deal to make $450,000 from illegal trades. Puneet Dikshit. , 40, pleaded guilty to a single count of securities fraud in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, according...
Raytheon Hit With Antitrust Suits Over Alleged No-Poach Pact (1)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. unit Pratt & Whitney and several other aerospace manufacturers were hit with federal antitrust claims in New Haven, Conn., over their alleged “no poach” pact pledging to refrain from recruiting one another’s engineers or other skilled workers. The lawsuits, filed Tuesday, target P&W, two...
NYC Data-Sharing Law Cases Likely to Be Consolidated, Judge Says

Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash cases pending in S.D.N.Y. Three challenges against New York City’s new ordinances requiring delivery apps to share customer data with restaurants are likely to proceed together. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York intends to consolidate the three separate lawsuits filed...
Supreme Court declines to review DACA environmental challenge

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a ruling that rejected claims that the Department of Homeland Security ignored the environmental consequences of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and other […] The post Supreme Court declines to review DACA environmental challenge appeared first on Documented.
