Evergreen: A town in Alabama or just festive vocabulary?

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Evergreen, Alabama

- Founded: 1819

Located near the southern border of Alabama, Evergreen was named for its abundant foliage. The name inspires a festive vibe during December—the town lines its main street with Christmas trees and hosts an annual holiday market and parade.

Christmas, Florida

- Founded: unknown

The town of Christmas is a short drive east of Orlando. It was named for Fort Christmas, which was built on Christmas Day 1837 during the Second Seminole War. People from all over the country send mail through the Christmas post office to get its postmark on their holiday cards.

Dasher, Georgia

- Founded: 1893

Located at the southern end of Georgia, Dasher was not named after one of Santa’s reindeer, but rather the Daescher family who settled on the land. Regardless, the town celebrates the Christmas holiday with traditional festivities such as caroling.