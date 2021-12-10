San Antonio Spurs score inside and out to beat defenseless Denver Nuggets

San Antonio Spurs’ Derrick White (4) drives against Denver Nuggets’ Facundo Campazzo during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Darren Abate

The defense was the bad kind of disorienting for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in San Antonio.

Instead of getting back, stopping the ball, flying around in rotations and limiting San Antonio to one shot, the Nuggets let the Spurs score in a variety of ways in a 123-111 loss. San Antonio scored 58 points in the paint, 14 more than Denver, and beat the Nuggets in transition offense, 19-12. The Spurs made 52.3 of their shots from the field and hit 15 3-pointers at a 42.9% clip.

“We did nothing well on the defensive end tonight, and that’s why we lost,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

San Antonio’s bench outscored Denver’s reserves, 47-28, and the Spurs grabbed 59 rebounds to the Nuggets’ 42. Nikola Jokic grabbed 13 of those rebounds. Aaron Gordon grabbed six and was the only other Nuggets to finish with more than four.

“We’ve got to help Jok,” Gordon said. “They’re big down there, so Jok’s doing his job, boxing out. We’ve got to come back and gang rebound.”

Being outperformed inside and out by a 9-15 Spurs team left Malone a little confused.

“I don’t know where we were,” the Nuggets coach said. “We weren’t rebounding, and we weren’t back. That means we were just hanging out in no-man’s land. They were the aggressor from the beginning, had us on our heels. Their bench dominated us.”

The Spurs used hot shooting and big contributions from the bench to build an early lead in a game they led from start to finish. San Antonio scored 37 points in each of the first two quarters, leading by as many as 18 at a couple of junctures.

The Nuggets closed within four a couple of times but never erased the deficit.

“They were shooting 3s really good, and they were living in our paint,” Jokic said. “We need to, at least, pick one. We need to do a better job, of course.”

Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points and added six rebounds. Jokic posted a triple-double in a third straight game, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Jokic’s 62nd triple-double tied Brooklyn’s James Harden for seventh on the NBA’s career chart.

“His IQ is the best basketball IQ out there on the court,” Gordon said.

“He’s 7-foot-something, big, soft hands, good touch and his ability to make people better around him. That’s really the mark of a great player.”

Will Barton III (19) and Monte Morris (13) also reached double-figures, while Facundo Campazzo was Denver’s only reserve in double-figures, scoring 12 points.

Derrick White led San Antonio with 23 points against his hometown team to lead five Spurs in double-figures, which included a 21-point game from reserve Lonnie Walker IV. Keita Bates-Diop and Jakob Poeltl grabbed nine rebounds apiece, while Dejounte Murray added eight. Three other Spurs grabbed five or more rebounds.

“Maybe they have an advantage in that situation, but we need to rebound, of course,” Jokic said.

“They had a couple of easy put-backs and then dagger 3s. Every time they got an (offensive) rebound, they scored, so it was a tough night for us.”

The Nuggets will stay in San Antonio and aim to get their defensive bearings straight before closing a seven-game road trip Saturday against the Spurs.

“Hopefully come Saturday - I believe, I don’t know what day it is anymore … the next time we play them in two days - we’ll come with the requisite fight and competitive spirit to go out there and give ourselves a chance unlike tonight,” Malone said.