ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

San Antonio Spurs score inside and out to beat defenseless Denver Nuggets

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPsTS_0dJ4qYSe00
San Antonio Spurs’ Derrick White (4) drives against Denver Nuggets’ Facundo Campazzo during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate) Darren Abate

The defense was the bad kind of disorienting for the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in San Antonio.

Instead of getting back, stopping the ball, flying around in rotations and limiting San Antonio to one shot, the Nuggets let the Spurs score in a variety of ways in a 123-111 loss. San Antonio scored 58 points in the paint, 14 more than Denver, and beat the Nuggets in transition offense, 19-12. The Spurs made 52.3 of their shots from the field and hit 15 3-pointers at a 42.9% clip.

“We did nothing well on the defensive end tonight, and that’s why we lost,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

San Antonio’s bench outscored Denver’s reserves, 47-28, and the Spurs grabbed 59 rebounds to the Nuggets’ 42. Nikola Jokic grabbed 13 of those rebounds. Aaron Gordon grabbed six and was the only other Nuggets to finish with more than four.

“We’ve got to help Jok,” Gordon said. “They’re big down there, so Jok’s doing his job, boxing out. We’ve got to come back and gang rebound.”

Being outperformed inside and out by a 9-15 Spurs team left Malone a little confused.

“I don’t know where we were,” the Nuggets coach said. “We weren’t rebounding, and we weren’t back. That means we were just hanging out in no-man’s land. They were the aggressor from the beginning, had us on our heels. Their bench dominated us.”

The Spurs used hot shooting and big contributions from the bench to build an early lead in a game they led from start to finish. San Antonio scored 37 points in each of the first two quarters, leading by as many as 18 at a couple of junctures.

The Nuggets closed within four a couple of times but never erased the deficit.

“They were shooting 3s really good, and they were living in our paint,” Jokic said. “We need to, at least, pick one. We need to do a better job, of course.”

Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points and added six rebounds. Jokic posted a triple-double in a third straight game, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Jokic’s 62nd triple-double tied Brooklyn’s James Harden for seventh on the NBA’s career chart.

“His IQ is the best basketball IQ out there on the court,” Gordon said.

“He’s 7-foot-something, big, soft hands, good touch and his ability to make people better around him. That’s really the mark of a great player.”

Will Barton III (19) and Monte Morris (13) also reached double-figures, while Facundo Campazzo was Denver’s only reserve in double-figures, scoring 12 points.

Derrick White led San Antonio with 23 points against his hometown team to lead five Spurs in double-figures, which included a 21-point game from reserve Lonnie Walker IV. Keita Bates-Diop and Jakob Poeltl grabbed nine rebounds apiece, while Dejounte Murray added eight. Three other Spurs grabbed five or more rebounds.

“Maybe they have an advantage in that situation, but we need to rebound, of course,” Jokic said.

“They had a couple of easy put-backs and then dagger 3s. Every time they got an (offensive) rebound, they scored, so it was a tough night for us.”

The Nuggets will stay in San Antonio and aim to get their defensive bearings straight before closing a seven-game road trip Saturday against the Spurs.

“Hopefully come Saturday - I believe, I don’t know what day it is anymore … the next time we play them in two days - we’ll come with the requisite fight and competitive spirit to go out there and give ourselves a chance unlike tonight,” Malone said.

Comments / 0

Related
Pounding The Rock

San Antonio vs. Charlotte, Final Score: Shorthanded Hornets throttle the Spurs, 131-115

San Antonio couldn’t match the intensity of the upstart Charlotte Hornets as they put on a dazzling three-point display, blowing out the Spurs, 131-116, despite missing leading scorer, rebounder, and facilitator LaMelo Ball and backup point guard Ish Smith. Bryn Forbes led the Silver and Black with 25 points,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Facundo Campazzo
Person
Lonnie Walker
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons to New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are 26-28 games into the 2021-22 NBA season still talking about this nonsense!. The...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
fadeawayworld.net

5 Players That Will Be Traded And 5 Players That Will Not Be Traded By The Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is now two months away. The rumor mill is swirling and we are beginning to pick up more data on what teams will be buyers and sellers when that time comes. For some teams, entering the 2021-2022 season, there were question marks about some of their star players. To the naked eye, it appeared that Bradley Beal and Ben Simmons were surefire trade targets. Instead, they have stayed with their respective teams.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game for the Brooklyn Nets this season. That could change before the regular season is over, though. While Irving has been sitting out due to New York’s vaccine requirements, there is reportedly growing optimism that the All-Star point guard will eventually play.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
NBA
Newsday

Julius Randle is a major reason the Knicks are struggling

Last season, Julius Randle was the No. 1 reason the Knicks were able to nab the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and make their first playoff appearance since 2012-13. And this season, as unfair as it is to blame the Knicks’ woes on any one player, he is the No. 1 reason the Knicks are in a tailspin.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks Player Is Receiving Trade Interest From Rival Teams

The New York Knicks have hit a rough patch. After starting the 2021-22 NBA season 5-1, they are now 12-15 as they have struggled to play with any consistency on either end of the court. Right now, the Knicks are a team without an identity. The defense, which was their...
NBA
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy