I Know Leopard’s third single of the year goes in a whole other direction

happymag.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood As What You Give is an emotional, introspective single that has been poured out from a place of vulnerability. The phenomenal three-piece band, I Know Leopard, were separated for too long but the solitude has resulted in a melodic masterpiece straight from Luke O’Loughlin’s self-contemplation. Good As What You Give...

happymag.tv

loudersound.com

Listen to Golden Liar, single five from Zeal & Ardor’s forthcoming third album

Zeal & Ardor have shared a fifth single from their forthcoming third album, in the form of the moody, brooding Golden Liar. following on from the previously released Götterdämmerung, Run, Erase and Bow, Golden Liar shows a more melodic and restrained side to the Swiss avant-metal act. Frontman Manuel Gagneux...
MUSIC
happymag.tv

I Know Leopard Performs ‘Good As What You Give’ Live at Enmore

For the past decade, I Know Leopard has been a beacon in the Australian indie-pop scene. Their style is fresh but undoubtedly wears its influences on its sleeve, with their singles bathed in the glow of the golden era of pop and soft rock. The latest addition to this celebrated...
MUSIC
The FADER

Conan Gray’s year in singles

It’s three days before his twenty-third birthday and Conan Gray is feeling introspective. On the phone from Los Angeles, the pop singer and songwriter recalls how much his life has changed since turning twenty-one. It was already a strange time, an impending global pandemic that would entirely derail what everyone had come to know as normal aside. He had reached the unofficial, official age of actual adulthood where people’s paths really begin to diverge without the shared structure of an education system as experiences become less shared and more individual. Then, one of the most widespread shared experiences a person could encounter put the world on hold.
MUSIC
Vulture

K-Pop Goes Punk With Xdinary Heroes’s Debut Single ‘Happy Death Day’

If you’re anticipating BTS “Butter” vibes, Xdinary Heroes will completely shift your expectations for K-pop. JYP Entertainment, one of the industry’s “Big 3” record companies (and the label for Twice), has just debuted a brand-new six-member boy band. Xdinary Heroes is not an idol group, the category that has become synonymous with K-pop, where groups such as BTS, Blackpink, and Twice sing while performing perfectly choreographed dances. In the music video for their debut single, “Happy Death Day,” the boys sing their emo, punk rock song about crappy birthdays to holographic aliens. As a band, each member of Xdinary Heroes plays his own instrument: Gaon and Jun Han are the guitarists, Jooyeon is on the bass; and leader Gunil is the drummer, with Jungsu and O.de playing the keyboard. Xdinary Heroes is the first band JYP has debuted since 2015 with Day6, whose genre falls more into pop rock. If you hate birthdays, Xdinary Heroes’ “Happy Death Day” is the anthem for you.
MUSIC
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Billboard

Big Time Rush Unveil ‘Call It Like I See It,’ First Single in Eight Years

Big Time Rush are back in a big way. On Monday (Dec. 13), the boy band released “Call It Like I See It,” their first single in eight years. On the sunny track, the quartet — who got their start on their eponymous Nickelodeon sitcom from 2009 to 2013 — croon over horn blasts and shimmery synths.
MUSIC
Variety

‘I Am Woman’ Singer Emmy Meli on Overnight Fame, Writing a Self-Love Anthem and Accidentally Starting a TikTok Movement

If you’ve opened the TikTok app in the past month, chances are you’ve heard the song “I Am Woman.” “I am woman/ I am fearless/ I am sexy, I’m divine/ I’m unbeatable, I’m creative/ Honey, you can get in line,” Emmy Meli croons in a rich, raspy tone over a simple yet catchy drum beat. When the 21-year-old singer-songwriter posted a video of herself singing the hook on Oct. 19 to her 5,000 followers, she had no intention of it blowing up or starting a global trend — but TikTok had other plans. By the next day, Meli says, the video...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thewoodyshow.com

Billie Eilish's Third Album Could Be Finished Before She Goes On Tour

Billie Eilish's sophomore album Happier Than Ever may have come out just six months ago, but according to her brother FINNEAS they're already writing music for its follow-up. “We’re really excited to start working on it,” he told Rolling Stone. “We’ve got the net in the ocean, and we’re picking up detritus. And then you sift through all that, and you pick out the treasure, and then you have an album. I’m really excited. I think we’ve got a lot to say.”
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

We regret to inform you that Eric Clapton is at it again

Eric Clapton doubles down on his anti-vaxxer stance in a podcast appearance, while blaming a bad Rolling Stone review for the demise of legendary late-60s rockers Cream. It seems a quiet and dignified retirement isn't on the cards for Eric Clapton, as the guitarist recently appeared on The Defender, a podcast hosted by vocal anti-vaccine campaigner Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Yes, he is a relation.)
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Music
goodhousekeeping.com

Why 'The Voice' Coach Ariana Grande Ran Away From Blake Shelton on Stage

The Voice star Ariana Grande might forever think twice about being on a team with Blake Shelton after one particularly hilarious incident. In Jimmy Fallon's new show That's My Jam, which premiered November 29 on Peacock, celebrity guests are asked to take part in a series of fun musical-themed games inspired by the most popular Tonight Show bits. For the first episode, The Voice coaches Ariana, Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend were contestants on the show, and the hilariously fun music challenges were just as entertaining to watch as episodes of The Voice.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Weighs In on Beatles-Stones Feud: McCartney “Should Just Play Bass with The Stones”; Talks Eric Clapton, Led Zeppelin

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone‘s Music Now show, Robert Plant says that the ongoing feud between the Beatles frontman Paul McCartney and the British-born rock band The Rolling Stones should stop. How? Plant says that McCartney “should just play bass with The Stones.”. McCartney, who likened The Stones...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
EW.com

After a 15-year battle, James Brown's estate has finally been sold

We'll say it loud: James Brown's estate's got a brand-new home. Primary Wave Music, a company that specializes in marketing estates and song catalogs, has bought all of Brown's remaining assets, reports The New York Times. That includes ownership over the late musician's estate, music rights, and control over how his name and likeness are used.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

