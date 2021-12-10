EvgeniiAnd // Shutterstock

Christmas Cove: A town in Maine or just festive vocabulary?

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Christmas Cove, Maine

- Founded: 1765

Located on the coast of Maine, the small town of Christmas Cove is believed to be named for John Smith’s landing there in December of 1614 (though there is some debate over historical accuracy). Despite its winter-themed moniker, Christmas Cove is actually most popular in the summer months as a prime yachting destination.

Continue reading to learn about other cities and towns named after Christmas in your neck of the woods, or read the national story here .

New York

- Founded: 1949

Nestled in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, North Pole is a small town that pulls out all the stops. It’s the home of Santa’s Workshop, one of the first American theme parks, which is open year-round for visitors craving holiday magic. Naturally, the festivities peak in December, with this charming destination holding special family weekends and events throughout the month.

Pennsylvania

- Founded: 1741

About two hours north of Philadelphia, the city of Bethlehem calls itself “Christmas City, USA.” Originally a Moravian settlement, the community was christened Bethlehem on Christmas Eve of its first year in existence. It now pays tribute to its German roots with its annual Christkindlmarkt, a European-inspired Christmas market recognized as one of the best in the country.