Muskogee, OK

Keefeton church shares drive-thru Living Nativity

By Cathy Spaulding / cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 5 days ago
People can follow the life of Jesus from their vehicles at Keefeton Trinity Baptist Church's Living Nativity this Saturday.

"We're giving the story of Jesus to our community and showing what the celebration of Christmas is all about," said Susie Lewis, who is helping with the presentation. "Our church is a beacon. We want to give that to our community."

The drive-thru begins at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, which is about six miles south of Muskogee on U.S. 64. People enter from the highway and follow orange cones, Lewis said.

Lewis said the drive-thru has 10 scenes, with a written description with each scene. Visitors also will get a program explaining each scene.

"We have scenes starting with Mary and Joseph coming to Bethlehem," she said. "Then we have the camels and all the live animals. We have a manger and the angels singing. We have John the Baptist baptizing Jesus, the Lord's Supper. We have the Garden of Gethsemane, and we have the tomb."

Lewis said 60 to 70 costumed people, including children and adults, portray characters in the scenes.

Judy Croftcheck said church members and other volunteers spent Friday and most of Saturday putting the scenes together and working on the drive-thru. About 12 members of Keefeton Freewill Baptist Church are helping with the presentation, she said.

"Kids have made candy sacks for children," Croftcheck said. "We have made a calendar of events for people at the drive-thru."

Lewis said volunteers also have sewn costumes for each cast member.

"There are a lot of us who sew and we try to take on those battles and get it all ready," she said. "We have so much material and so much has been donated. We've not really had to purchase much of anything, We've been able to create and make a lot of our costumes along with what we've already had."

If you go

WHAT: Living Nativity Drive-thru.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday.

WHERE: Keefeton Trinity Baptist Church, 10404 U.S. 64. (South of Muskogee)

ADMISSION: Free.

Comments / 0

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

