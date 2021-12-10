Norman North Girls Basketball: Beal believes T-Wolves should be better than they showed against Pats

Norman North’s Whitney Wollenberg drives toward the basket Thursday during the Timberwolves’ game against P.C. West at Norman North High School. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Though undermanned and inexperienced, one thing the Norman North girls don’t have to worry about is their willingness to play hard.

“There’s no quit,” said first-year coach Al Beal, who’s putting a team on the floor that includes just one player, Hannah Fields, to receive regular minutes at the varsity level prior to this season.

Nonetheless, Beal wants his team to do more than play hard, because he sees no reason why the Timberwolves should lose by margins like Thursday night’s.

Opening day of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational, the T-Wolves welcomed a very good Putnam City West squad that’s probably under-ranked as Class 6A’s eighth-ranked team.

Yet, Beale believes, his squad should never have lost by the 66-21 margin it did.

“We know we’re better than we showed,” Beale said. “I mean, it’s going to be tough to defend. It may be [a margin of] 20 or 15, something like that, but just this panic stuff, the lack of scrapping for rebounds …”

The Patriots pressed from the tip and didn’t fall back into a half-court defense until the fourth quarter, a state of affairs that led to 26 North turnovers, many of which weren’t the result of P.C. West in the passing lanes, but how sped up the T-Wolves became by the Pats’ pressure.

P.C. West, loaded with long, lean 6-footers, who can play any position on the floor, is now in a position to take on Midwest City at 6 p.m. today back at Norman North, the winner to face the winner of the Norman High-Owasso semifinal due to begin at 7:30 p.m. at Norman High.

A measure of how frantically P.C. West got North to play, while the Pats sent the T-Wolves to the free-throw line five times, the T-Wolves sent the Pats to the free-throw line 35 times, from which 26 of P.C. West’s points were scored.

P.C. West’s Taliyah Parker led everybody with 19 points, followed by 12 and 11 from teammates Caya Smith and Shamar Bert.

Knocking down 2 of 4 from 3-point land, freshman Whitney Wallenberg led the T-Wolves with six points. Katie Kolar, who came off the bench like Wallenberg, finished with five points and nine rebounds to match P.C. West’s Jazz Brown for game-high board honors.

Early, sitting on two points, North was at least making it hard for the Pats to get going, holding them to 10 points with 42 seconds left in the frame. Yet, in those 42 seconds, P.C. West added four free throws before Bert hit a quarter-ending 3, sending the Pats off to the races.

Though North responded with its biggest quarter, it still trailed 37-11 at the half.

North fell to 0-4, while P.C. West improved to 4-1, its lone loss coming to Classen, the No. 2 team in Class 4A.

• Bombers run away: Also at North Thursday, Midwest City used a huge second quarter to pull away from Lawton Mac in what became a 53-42 victory.

Though Mac led 14-6 after a quarter, 22 second-quarter Bomber points had MWC on top 28-20 by intermission, a lead it would nurse the rest of the game.

The Bombers were led by Taliyah Anderson’s 13 points and Samiyah Gaddis’ 10. Alayna Vines and Tajanea Mardenborough both finished with nine points for Mac.