FARMINGTON — The six teams invited to take part in this week's Marv Sanders Memorial Invitational will compete in a format untraditional to most basketball tournaments. The tournament, which begins Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Scorpion Arena, will feature a six-team, round-robin format, with the tournament winner being declared by most wins as well as factors including head-to-head matchups as well as average margins of victory. ...

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 18 MINUTES AGO