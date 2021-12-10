Japan to limit stablecoin issuance to banks: report

The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs considered testimony on the regulation of stablecoins and the risks they pose to the U.S. financial system. Alexis Goldstein, Director of Financial Policy, Open Markets Institute, who provided, among other things, (i) an overview of the distinction between asset-backed stablecoins (i.e., crypto-assets backed by a fiat currency, a basket of fiat currencies or other stable-value assets) and algorithmic stablecoins ("uncollateralized crypto assets that attempt to maintain a stable value through a variety of means"); and (ii) an analysis of the role of stablecoins in the cryptocurrency ("crypto") ecosystem. Mr. Goldstein highlighted, in particular, a recent finding by the World Economic Forum that, "where regulation is evenly applied, stablecoins are subject to the same adoption and inclusion hurdles as other forms of retail finance." Additionally, Mr. Goldstein noted the fact that stablecoins are (i) integral to decentralized finance ("DeFi") markets and (ii) pose concerns with respect to usability, investor protection, national security and climate change. Mr. Goldstein recommended that Congress "continue to examine if there are regulatory gaps that require new legislation to ensure consumer and investor protection as it relates to stablecoins," and that regulators should continue to "monitor stablecoins and ensure compliance with existing laws."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO