Japan to limit stablecoin issuance to banks: report

By Steve Kaaru
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan is joining a growing list of countries seeking to tighten oversight for the stablecoin sector. According to a local report, the country’s financial watchdog wants to limit stablecoin issuance to banks and wire transfer companies to prevent stablecoin runs. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) seeks to join...

Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold

Bitcoin’s value has soared 4,900,000% over the past decade. Decentralized financial (DeFi) services are becoming increasingly popular with investors. Solana and Avalanche are the fourth- and fifth-largest DeFi ecosystems, respectively. Bitcoin made its debut in 2009, and first achieved a value of $1.00 in 2011. Since then, its price...
ambcrypto.com

Switzerland’s SEBA Bank announces gold-token akin to stablecoin

Switzerland’s SEBA Bank has announced that it is launching a digital token that allows investors to own physical gold. The release noted that the Gold Token will be “a regulated digital token for investment in and delivery of physical gold on-demand.”. It is worth noting that the licensed...
coingeek.com

Global digital currency regulation should be ‘comprehensive, consistent and coordinated’: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for a “comprehensive, consistent and coordinated” approach to global digital currency regulations. Three officials at the global financial organization believe the cross-border and cross-sector nature of digital currencies renders national regulatory approaches ineffective. Dong He, Aditya Narain, and Tobias Adrian all...
coingeek.com

South Africa to introduce digital currency regulations in early 2022

South Africa’s top financial watchdog is set to introduce digital currency regulations early next year. The regulator believes that scammers are taking advantage of the vulnerable investors and running off with millions of dollars since the investors have no avenues for recourse. South Africa has been one of the...
The Guardian

Bitcoin could become ‘worthless’, Bank of England warns

The Bank of England has said that bitcoin could be “worthless” and people investing in the digital currency should be prepared to lose everything. In a warning over the potential risks for investors, the central bank questioned whether there was any inherent worth in the most prominent digital currency, which has soared in value this year to close to $50,000 (£37,786) a piece.
natlawreview.com

Senate Banking Committee Considers Testimony on Stablecoin Regulation and Risks

The U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs considered testimony on the regulation of stablecoins and the risks they pose to the U.S. financial system. Alexis Goldstein, Director of Financial Policy, Open Markets Institute, who provided, among other things, (i) an overview of the distinction between asset-backed stablecoins (i.e., crypto-assets backed by a fiat currency, a basket of fiat currencies or other stable-value assets) and algorithmic stablecoins ("uncollateralized crypto assets that attempt to maintain a stable value through a variety of means"); and (ii) an analysis of the role of stablecoins in the cryptocurrency ("crypto") ecosystem. Mr. Goldstein highlighted, in particular, a recent finding by the World Economic Forum that, "where regulation is evenly applied, stablecoins are subject to the same adoption and inclusion hurdles as other forms of retail finance." Additionally, Mr. Goldstein noted the fact that stablecoins are (i) integral to decentralized finance ("DeFi") markets and (ii) pose concerns with respect to usability, investor protection, national security and climate change. Mr. Goldstein recommended that Congress "continue to examine if there are regulatory gaps that require new legislation to ensure consumer and investor protection as it relates to stablecoins," and that regulators should continue to "monitor stablecoins and ensure compliance with existing laws."
coingeek.com

Block reward mining added to list of sectors facing energy caps in Iceland

Iceland is suffering energy shortages prompting the country to cap supplies to various industries, according to a recent Bloomberg report. Caught up in the energy rationing are those companies that support blockchain networks. Landsvirkjun, the island’s leading utility, reportedly reduced supplies to aluminum smelters, data centers and fish meal factories,...
bloomberglaw.com

Partisan Split Over Stablecoins Highlighted at Banking Hearing

Partisan divisions over stablecoins became more apparent during a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday -- with a key Republican touting the possible benefits, while Democrats argued the tokens pose risks to consumers and the economy. Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren. Elizabeth Warren. expressed concern that the “talk” around stablecoins doesn’t match...
AFP

US regulators unveil proposal to avert another Archegos

US securities officials proposed new rules on Wednesday to address some of the regulatory defects exposed by the collapse of hedge fund Archegos earlier this year. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced new disclosure requirements on security-based swaps. The US regulator cited the role of some swap product in the 2008 financial crisis, as well as in the Archegos case, when major banks such as Credit Suisse and Japan's Mizuho lost billions of dollars tied to Archegos. Led by Bill Hwang, Archegos entered into transactions with several large banks that allowed for outsized bets with relatively little up-front cash.
Reuters

Japan's Nov exports speed up as autos demand improves

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's exports growth sped up in November, government data showed on Thursday, suggesting the trade-reliant economy is overcoming supply constraints and staging a solid rebound, although the expansion was a tad slower than expected. The data came days after the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan...
Markets Insider

Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

The chairman and founder of debt-laden Chinese developer Evergrande has been forced to cut his stake in the company, according to filings with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sale of 277.8 million shares sold last Monday to Thursday was due to forced selling by a third party with whom billionaire Hui Ka Yan pledged the shares. The filings showed that the sale was to enforce a "security interest" in the shares.
Markets Insider

90% of all bitcoins have now been mined - but the remaining 10% will take over 100 years to reach open market

As of Monday, 90% of all bitcoins have been mined, according to data from Blockchain.com, 12 years after miners acquired the first-ever bitcoins. That means about 18.9 million coins out of the maximum supply of 21 million are now on the open market. But mining the final 10% isn't expected to happen until February 2140, based on network estimates and bitcoin halving schedules, CoinDesk reported.
coingeek.com

Dutch regulator warns against ‘risky’ digital currency investments

The Dutch financial markets regulator has warned retail investors against investing more than they can afford to lose in digital currencies, which it described as a risky asset. Noting that its authority over the industry is limited, the regulator told investors that digital currencies are difficult to understand and prone to deception.
