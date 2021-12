Pima County has laid out its plan to fire more than 400 employees who work with “vulnerable populations” and are not vaccinated against COVID-19. In a Dec. 7 memo — the date of the next Board of Supervisors meeting — Chief Deputy County Administrator Jan Lesher said 80 percent of the 2,168 employees who work with vulnerable people had been vaccinated as of Nov. 18; 427 were not vaccinated.

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO