ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-09 21:01:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Some wind gusts may exceed 80 mph.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee and De Kalb Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Use caution when driving in high winds. Secure any outdoor furniture and decorations, including holiday decorations, or bring them inside until winds have subsided.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Anoka, Benton, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Nicollet; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Swift; Washington; Wright; Yellow Medicine HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Stearns and Benton Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Wind gusts up to 70-80 mph are possible.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:03:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Far Northeast Highlands; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; Southwest Chaves County; Union County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast New Mexico. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Warning#Extreme Weather#Akst#Eastern Aleutians
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lancaster, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:23:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-15 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lancaster; Seward The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska East central Seward County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 400 PM CST. * At 322 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pleasant Dale, or 9 miles west of Lincoln, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Lancaster and east central Seward Counties, including the following locations... Branched Oak State Recreation Area, Malcolm, Raymond, Conestoga State Recreation Area and Pawnee State Recreation Area. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Crawford, Gladwin, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Montmorency by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arenac; Crawford; Gladwin; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Roscommon; Wexford .Areas of dense fog Areas of dense fog are expected to continue across portions of northern Michigan this afternoon into this evening. Visibilities restricted to near or less than 1/4 mile at times will result in hazardous travel at times. If traveling this afternoon into this evening, watch for low visibilities. Allow extra time to reach your destination, and leave ample room between you and the car in front of you.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:18:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 05:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne ..HEAVY RAINS EXPECTED FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND FRIDAY NIGHT On Friday, we see a front return as a warm front, and activate heavy rain chances, along with a chance of thunderstorms. The rain and storm chance continues until the entire system can be swept out by another cold front early this weekend. 1.5 to 3 inches of rain are expected, mainly later Friday through Saturday morning. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out, especially if thunderstorms manage to repeat of the same locations. Even though we have been dry lately, this amount of rainfall may at least cause localized flooding issues. Be aware of the potential flooding threat and related impacts of these heavy rains, and understand that locally higher totals could aggravate and ongoing flooding.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 13:05:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THURSDAY WIND CHILL WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wind chills to 65 below. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph are causing whiteout conditions in blowing snow at Point Lay, that will spread to Wainwright late tonight. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 65 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:32:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wind chills to 65 below. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph are causing whiteout conditions in blowing snow at Point Lay, that will spread to Wainwright late tonight. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 65 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Conditions will improve Thursday night as winds decrease. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Visibility one quarter mile or less. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Wind chills to 65 below. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph are causing whiteout conditions in blowing snow at Point Lay, that will spread to Wainwright late tonight. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 65 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Conditions will improve Thursday night as winds decrease. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy