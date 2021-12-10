ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Santa Claus: A town in Indiana or just festive vocabulary?

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yp9aD_0dJ4nFXm00
Sue Smith // Shutterstock

Santa Claus: A town in Indiana or just festive vocabulary?

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Santa Claus, Indiana

- Founded: 1846

Here’s yet another town dedicated to old Saint Nick. Originally called Santa Fe, this Indiana town changed its name to Santa Claus and was once home to a decorative sleigh manufacturer. The area features a theme park called Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, an annual 1.2-mile Santa Claus Land of Lights, and a live reindeer exhibit.

Continue reading to learn about other cities and towns named after Christmas in your neck of the woods, or read the national story here .

Illinois

- Founded: 1894

Close to the western edge of Illinois, the town of Joy has a post office that thrives during the holiday season. More than 12,000 cards from around the world are sent through every December to receive its special holiday postmark.

Kentucky

- Founded: unknown

The town of Mistletoe was named for the plant, which is native to the area. Mistletoe is a well-known symbol of Christmas romance. This is due to its history as a fertility symbol, which has evolved into its current status as a yuletide decoration beneath which couples share a kiss.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Monica Mirror

Santa Claus is Safely Coming to Town!

The Santa Monica Police Officers Association and Santa Monica Firefighters Local 1109 are partnering to bring Santa Monicans some much needed holiday cheer. For the last 25 years, public safety officials in Santa Monica have brought Santa to area parks as part of the annual Candy Cane Drive, this year some creativity and determination was required to bring St. Nick to locals.
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Government
Santa Claus, IN
Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Santa Claus, IN
State
Indiana State
The Herald News

Santa Claus came to town for Fall River Christmas parade

Good morning, everyone! Let’s get cracking on this first full week of December. As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was. The Fall River community was dealt some heartbreaking news last week with the unexpected death of a young student who is remembered by family and friends as "an outgoing child filled with love and light." Also among The Herald News' most-read stories a Fall River doctor recounts his experience battling COVID. Check out these stories and much more, in case you missed anything.
FALL RIVER, MA
cbs4indy.com

Annual Christmas postmark now offered at Santa Claus, Indiana post office

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) While many people are decorating Christmas trees or the outside of their homes, some are traveling to Santa Claus, Indiana to decorate their mail. Starting today, people can get the annual Christmas postmark at the local post office. One of the things that’s needed before Christmas...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Santa Claus returns to Sangertown

Santa Claus is returning to Sangertown Square mall this holiday season. Santa will arrive at Sangertown on Thursday, Dec. 2 and stay through Friday, Dec. 24. Mall officials encourage reservations, but walk-up visits are available as space allows. Santa and his staff will be following safety measures based on guidance...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secret Santa#Christmas Cards#Christmas Holiday#Christmas Decoration#Santa Fe#Illinois Founded#Kentucky Founded
Only In Washington

The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail

Once upon a time, in the 1880s, the town of Franklin was established in east King County. And while its limited run was full of tragedy before it became a ghost town around 1919, for a time, it was a successful coal mining town. And you can still explore it if you’re willing to enjoy […] The post The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE
14850.com

Santa Claus is coming to town, just a day later than planned!

Santa Claus, who visits the Ithaca Commons each December, is putting off his visit until Sunday, due to the rainy forecast for his originally scheduled Saturday arrival. The Downtown Ithaca Alliance says Saturday night’s Silent Disco at the Bernie Milton Pavilion has been canceled due to the weather. “Sunday’s...
ITHACA, NY
plasticsnews.com

Kickstart: Santa Claus is coming to town, but with some key differences

Santa Claus is coming to town, but with some key differences. The good news is that Santa Claus won't be trapped behind a plastic barrier this year. But parents should expect visits with Kriss Kringle will still be limited, with kids placed on benches — rather than on Santa's lap — and reservations required.
POLITICS
WDVM 25

Montgomery County Police and Santa Claus ride Harley through town to benefit The Children’s Inn at NIH

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — On a Harley Davidson, Santa and his elves from the Montgomery County Police Department rode from Germantown to Bethesda to benefit the Children’s Inn at the NIH. The Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health is a residential “place like home” for families with children participating in research studies. All […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KLAW 101

Santa Claus is Coming to Town to Lawton’s Central Plaza!

"You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I'm telling you why Santa Claus is coming to town!" That's right the man in red will be coming to Lawton, Fort Sill to the Central Plaza in downtown Lawton. He's ready to meet with all the good little boys and girls, children of all ages and even adults too!
LAWTON, OK
newjerseyhills.com

Meet Santa Claus in Madison

MADISON - Residents are invited to make reservations for their children to meet Santa Claus at the Madison Santa Village on Kings Road. Families will find Santa five days a week, through Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Santa Village. To register, visit RoseCityChristmas.com. Participants may either have to download the...
MADISON, NJ
clarencebee.com

YES, MICHAEL, THERE IS A Santa Claus

At a certain age, everybody begins to doubt the existence of Santa Claus. Keith Wing, an administrator in the Williamsville School District, wrote “The Secret of Santa Claus,” a children’s book he hopes will indeed show Santa Claus is real. Wing, who also lives in Williamsville, says he first developed the story about 15 years ago while working as a […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy