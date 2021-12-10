ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Jurors at Potter trial see Daunte Wright shooting aftermath

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecutors at a former Minnesota police officer's trial in the shooting of Daunte Wright played extensive video of the aftermath, showing jurors images of officers pulling him from his car and attempting lifesaving measures. Thursday's testimony at Kim Potter 's manslaughter trial began with tearful testimony from...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Texas men plead guilty to burglarizing Wheaton Chick-fil-A restaurant

Two Houston men have pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Wheaton. Roosevelt Hart, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 2, and Henry Wilson, 26, pleaded guilty Nov. 19, according to DuPage County court records. Second charges of burglarizing a Chick-fil-A in Lombard were dropped as part of their plea agreements. Both men were sentenced to two years in prison and must serve at least half of their sentences before being eligible for parole. They received credit for the 428 days they have spent in the DuPage County jail since their arrests on Oct. 14, 2020. Wheaton officers responded at 3:49 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020, to the Wheaton restaurant at 301 E. Loop Road. They saw a shattered window and found the two men inside, trying to break into a safe with a blowtorch. Police suspected they had burglarized the Chick-fil-A at 717 E. Butterfield Road in Lombard about a half-hour before.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Herald

EXPLAINER: What's next after Derek Chauvin's guilty plea?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal count alleging he willfully deprived George Floyd of his rights during the May 25, 2020, arrest that led to the Black man's death. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated but similar count stemming...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Daily Herald

Chicago to pay woman $2.9M over botched police raid

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Council on Wednesday voted to pay nearly $3 million to a woman who was handcuffed while naked by police officers during a 2019 raid of her home. The unanimous vote to pay Anjanette Young $2.9 million was widely expected, coming two days after a council committee voted to recommend that the full council accept the settlement and after the city's law department said Young's attorney had agreed to the amount.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Daily Herald

Villa Park teen accused of posting shooting threat against Willowbrook High School

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening Willowbrook High School in Villa Park. The boy, who lives in Villa Park, is accused of writing "Friday this (epithet) gonna sound like a party," and "I'm shooting up the school" with an emoji of the number 100, on Instagram, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.
VILLA PARK, IL
Daily Herald

No injuries in Wheaton fire

No one was injured in Wednesday house fire in Wheaton, according to a city news release. Wheaton firefighters responded to the 500 block of Robinwood Lane shortly before noon. Firefighters found the attached garage of a home ablaze. The only occupant escaped safely, though the building was deemed uninhabitable. The...
WHEATON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Daily Herald

Wayne to begin search for new police chief

With the upcoming retirement of Wayne Police Chief John Naydenoff, village officials have set a town hall meeting Jan. 8 for residents to give feedback, according to a news release. Village officials plan to have a new chief selected by the end of February 2022. Consultations with former and current...
WAYNE, IL
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
135K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy