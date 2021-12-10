Jurors at Potter trial see Daunte Wright shooting aftermath

Two Houston men have pleaded guilty to burglarizing a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Wheaton. Roosevelt Hart, 27, pleaded guilty Dec. 2, and Henry Wilson, 26, pleaded guilty Nov. 19, according to DuPage County court records. Second charges of burglarizing a Chick-fil-A in Lombard were dropped as part of their plea agreements. Both men were sentenced to two years in prison and must serve at least half of their sentences before being eligible for parole. They received credit for the 428 days they have spent in the DuPage County jail since their arrests on Oct. 14, 2020. Wheaton officers responded at 3:49 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020, to the Wheaton restaurant at 301 E. Loop Road. They saw a shattered window and found the two men inside, trying to break into a safe with a blowtorch. Police suspected they had burglarized the Chick-fil-A at 717 E. Butterfield Road in Lombard about a half-hour before.

