Mount Vernon and Brock take their state semifinal matchup to overtime, where the Tigers fell 35-28
MCKINNEY, Texas (KETK) — It was a showdown that lived up to the build, undefeated Mount Vernon taking on undefeated Brock for a spot in the state championship game.
The Eagles took a 21-7 lead into halftime, but the Tigers roared back, taking the lead 28-21 in the 4th before Brock forced overtime.
The Eagles scored on their first possession of the extra period, and Mount Vernon was not able to find the endzone, so Brock would advance, beating Mount Vernon 35-28 In overtime.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0