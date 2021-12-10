ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Asia stocks follow Wall St lower ahead of US inflation data

By JOE McDONALD
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING -- Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell after three days of gains. More...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Indian shares, rupee weaken as investors brace for Fed; Omicron weighs

BENGALURU, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a quicker unwinding of pandemic-era stimulus, while worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant further dented sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.6% lower...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Stutter ahead of FOMC – All Eyes on the Fed

XAU/USD shrugs off UK CPI data – All eyes on the Fed. US Dollar strength remains a key catalyst for the imminent move. Gold prices have shrugged off a higher than anticipated UK CPI print as investors shift their focus to the FOMC rate decision later today. Visit the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Technology Stocks#Wall St#Ig#The Hang Seng#Southeast Asian#Nasdaq#White House#Carnival
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
India
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Stocks open little changed as traders await Fed decision

U.S. stocks were little changed after the opening bell Wednesday, with investors awaiting a decision by the Federal Reserve that's expected to see policy makers agree to speed up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 25 points or 0.1%, to 35,519, while the S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% at 4,633. The Nasdaq Composite was off 0.3% at 15,195. The Fed, which concludes a two-day meeting, will release a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern, followed by Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference at 2: 30 p.m.
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's factory activity growth slows in December - flash PMI

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's manufacturing activity expanded for an 11th straight month in December, but at a slightly slower pace than the previous month as weaker output and new order growth softened. Activity in the services sector also grew at a slower pace, slipping from a more than...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Dow surges 380 points and S&P 500 logs 2nd-highest close of 2021 as Fed signals aggressive tapering and projects 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. equity benchmarks closed sharply higher Wednesday, and the S&P 500 missed a record closing high, after the Federal Reserve announced a speedier reduction of its monthly asset purchases in the face of persistently elevated inflation. Fed policy makers also now think official interest rates could rise three times in the coming year, rather than the sole hike penciled in earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up over 380 points, or 1.1%, to reach 35,926, the S&P 500 index advanced 1.6% to 4,709, briefly rising above its Nov. 10 record close at 4,712. The Nasdaq Composite Index...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

Of the dozens of central bank meetings crammed into this week, the Federal Reserve is seen stealing the show with a tapering start and possible early rate-hike hints. After the “worst inflation call in history” and its credibility shattered, Chair Jerome Powell will need to take the reins hard, says Allianz’s chief adviser Mohamed El-Erian. So we’ll see if a potentially sterner Fed knocks the S&P 500, which glided to a new high on Friday despite nosebleed consumer prices, off the Santa rally path.
MARKETS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
135K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy