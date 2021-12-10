ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Korea's virus surge exceeds 7,000 for 3rd straight day

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea -- New coronavirus infections in South Korea exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day on Friday in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country's goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during a virus meeting that the...

Daily Herald

