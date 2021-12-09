ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doc Rivers, Sixers upset with lack of energy in home loss to the Jazz

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oVJRw_0dJ4mzfd00
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

The Philadelphia 76ers were on the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday when they took on the Utah Jazz. They were also at the end of a stretch where they played 10 of 12 games on the road and it seemed to affect them in a 116-96 loss to the Jazz at home.

The Sixers shot just 6-for-33 from deep as it looked like a majority of their shots were short and they were outrebounded 52-34 by Utah. Rudy Gobert pulled down 21 rebounds and then Hassan Whiteside hopped off the bench and had 10 rebounds of his own.

“I just thought we had great looks and couldn’t make a shot,” said coach Doc Rivers. “Every 50/50 ball, you saw in the first half, and then it kind of got over, but every loose ball, any ball that it took energy to get to they got to. You could see how the game was going.”

Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds, Seth Curry had 18, and Tobias Harris had 17 and seven rebounds, but it was just a game where the Sixers looked like they were just tired and didn’t have it. That happens sometimes in the NBA.

“I actually don’t have a clue,” said Rivers. “This is the NBA and some nights, if you can predict it, it would be great, we have played 10 out of 12 games on the road, and all that stuff. I was tired. I can say that, for sure, but who knows?”

The Sixers just seemed like they had a tough time on the offensive end and once they got down big, they couldn’t get into a rhythm and a flow in order to truly mount the comeback.

“I mean we couldn’t get into any rhythm out there, any flow of how we are going to play,” said Harris. “I think a big part of it was defensive end, not enough stops for us to get out into transition but we have our guys with a real offensive balance out there as a whole. Tough to win a game against a good team that’s playing well and makes shots when we didn’t have anything to come up with on the other end.”

The Sixers will look to bounce back on Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Hassan Whiteside
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Seth Curry
Yardbarker

Warriors' Steph Curry says he regrets comments about breaking Ray Allen's record

Apparently, even the best players in the NBA get jittery about setting big league records. Such is the case for Steph Curry, who has admitted that comments about breaking Ray Allen's three-point record over the Warriors' last homestand added to his own "anxiousness" -- particularly when he talked about potentially hitting 16 threes in one game after last Monday's win over the Orlando Magic.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Ben Simmons News

Ben Simmons might not be a member of the Philadelphia 76ers for much longer. According to reports, the 76ers are progressing on trade talks for the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick. While no trade is reportedly close, there’s reportedly been some serious progress compared to where things were at earlier this season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Sixers Trade Sends Ben Simmons to New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are 26-28 games into the 2021-22 NBA season still talking about this nonsense!. The...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
expressnews.com

DeMar DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan

San Antonio's loss was Chicago's gain when DeMar DeRozan left the Alamo City for the Windy City in August — and he seems to be settling in. Former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and small forward recently paid $4.5 million to buy the six-bedroom, 10,179-square-foot Chicago mansion belonging to Michael Jordan’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy