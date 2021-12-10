ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Fleury earns 500th win in Chicago’s 2-0 shutout win over Canadiens

By David Greenberg
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1dUV_0dJ4mymu00

MONTREAL (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his 500th career win as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 Thursday night.

As the clock reached zero, Blackhawks teammates rushed over to Fleury in celebration.

“It was really special. I really thought people in Montreal hated me after all these years of getting yelled at or booed,” Fleury said. “I never play my best games here. It’s always a rough night in Montreal.

“To finally get a win, the 500th win, with my friends and family in the arena and with the fans’ reception it’s heartwarming. It’s great to be able to achieve this in Montreal.”

With a shutout, Fleury joined Martin Brodeur and Patrick Roy as the only NHL goaltenders to reach 500 career victories. Brodeur is the all-time leader with 691, Roy stands second with 551.

“For me, Patrick and Martin are the best,” Fleury said. “That’s what’s fun about hockey, I have fun and all but the feeling of getting a win, that’s what I’m looking for. For me the 500 was important, trying to beat Patrick isn’t as important.”

Interim Blackhawks coach Derek King said he’d never heard a crowd cheer for a visiting player like the Bell Centre fans did on Thursday.

While he recognizes his bias, King said Fleury has his place among the game’s great netminders.

“Roy and Brodeur are elite obviously but I don’t get why Fleury doesn’t get (recognition),” King said. “Eventually down the road when he retires he definitely should be a Hall of Famer.

“It’s unbelievable. Whether it’s like 50 home runs or 50 goals or getting over 100 points but this, you’re not going to see this often.”

Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane and Seth Jones picked up assists.

Jake Allen had 23 saves for Montreal.

Kane had the opening goal on the tip in the final moments of the first period, intercepting Allen’s clearing try and scoring into an open net.

Toews scored at 13:48 of the second period on the power play. It was the Blackhawks captain’s first goal since the 2020 NHL playoffs in the Edmonton bubble.

Borgstrom added Chicago’s insurance goal 12 minute into the third period. He intercepted Alexander Romanov’s pass in front of Allen’s net and easily tapped his second goal of the season.

NOTES: The Canadiens broke a franchise record for most games in a calendar year, having played 106 regular-season and playoff games in 2021.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Canadiens: At St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Kane
Person
Derek King
Person
Patrick Roy
Person
Martin Brodeur
Person
Jonathan Toews
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Blackhawks game with Flames postponed

NEW YORK, NY (WTVO/WQRF)–The National Hockey League announced Monday that as a result of six Calgary Flames Players and one staff member entering the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, concern with continued spread, and the likelihood of additional positive cases in the coming days, the team’s games will be postponed at least through Thursday, […]
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Penguins Who Probably Won’t Be Back Next Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins are enjoying some success this season, even though they’ve dealt with a wide range of injuries, COVID-19 battles, and some players who are struggling to find their form. The team is expected to be buyers at the trade deadline, as the Stanley Cup is front of mind for the Penguins in 2021-22. Next season, however, could be a different story, as there’s expected to be several changes to the roster over the summer. Let’s take a look at five Penguins are who likely enjoying their final season in Pittsburgh.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Ap#The Chicago Blackhawks#The Montreal Canadiens#Bell Centre
milehighsports.com

Enough is enough: Jacob MacDonald is second player in five days to be stretchered off the ice for contact to the head

DENVER — Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald is the first NHL player to get stretchered off the ice in a regular-season game in five days. Five days since Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba obliterated Chicago’s Jujhar Khaira with a hit that made initial contact with the head despite the principal point being the chest. That’s the explanation from the league on why Trouba went unpenalized for the play that saw Khaira, who has a history of concussion issues, get stretchered off the ice and transported to a local hospital.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL
markerzone.com

MACDONALD GETS KO'D, RANTANEN GOES AFTER WEEGAR AT THE FINAL BUZZER BETWEEN AVS AND PANTHERS (W/VIDEO)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers were engaged in a battle Sunday night as the two teams looked to rough each other up all night long. One of the biggest moments came early in the second as Ryan Lomberg flattened Jacob MacDonald, leaving him out cold on the ice. Nicolas Aube-Kubel would come to the defence of his teammate, fighting Lomberg before MacDonald was carried off the ice on a stretcher.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy