NYC Council passes bill giving noncitizen right to vote in local elections

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With cases rising and a growing threat of Delta and Omicron, the mask mandate is expanding in New York. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, local counties will be in charge of enforcing this, and the Rockland County executive already says he won’t. Still, others are applauding the governor’s new mandate, concerned about an uptick in cases. “I’m kind of frightened. I kind of agree with her,” one person said. “Personally, I feel like it should be left up to the individual,” said another. Watch: Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces New Mask Mandate From the suburbs to the city, reaction is pouring in...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO