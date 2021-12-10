ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Council passes bill giving noncitizen right to vote in local elections

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With cases rising and a growing threat of Delta and Omicron, the mask mandate is expanding in New York. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, local counties will be in charge of enforcing this, and the Rockland County executive already says he won’t. Still, others are applauding the governor’s new mandate, concerned about an uptick in cases. “I’m kind of frightened. I kind of agree with her,” one person said. “Personally, I feel like it should be left up to the individual,” said another. Watch: Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces New Mask Mandate From the suburbs to the city, reaction is pouring in...
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several Republican New York county executives are refusing to enforce the state’s new mandate, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday. With 75% of eligible Putnam County residents at least partially vaccinated, County Executive MaryEllen Odell is defying the state health department mandate requiring masks unless entrance is limited to only the vaccinated. “We are not enforcing this,” Odell said. “I will not put health department employees out on the street to enforce something as if they were a law enforcement agency.” The Dutchess County Executive is also refusing to enforce the mandate. “These are beleaguered small businesses all throughout the State...
New York City’s voter rolls could soon grow by an estimated 800,000 to 900,000 people. City Council legislation passed with 33 votes in favor, 14 votes against and 2 abstentions on Thursday will give immigrants with permanent residency or legal work authorization the ability to vote in municipal races. The legislation, now sponsored by Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez, has been years in the works. “It is no secret that today, inside this chamber, the New York City Council is making history,” Rodriguez said Thursday, casting his vote in favor of the bill.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly a million New York City residents who could not vote in local elections due to their citizenship status may soon be able to. With a vote of 33 to 14, the City Council passed the “Our City Our Vote” legislation Thursday, granting non-citizens who are either legally authorized to work in the country or have legal permanent residence status the right to vote in municipal elections – not federal or state. The measure now heads to Mayor Bill de Blasio for him to sign into law. De Blasio has been hesitant to fully support the bill and...
