Lufthansa has just announced its newest destination in the United States, and it’s probably not what most would have expected. It has been formally revealed that Lufthansa will launch a new flight between Frankfurt (FRA) and St. Louis (STL) as of June 2022. The route will be operated directly by Lufthansa, rather than by the low cost Eurowings Discover subsidiary, so that’s even more interesting. This will be the first time in around 20 years that St. Louis has a nonstop direct link to continental Europe.

