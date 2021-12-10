Timpson pushes Shiner to the wire but comes up short in the state semifinals 35-28

TOMBALL, Texas (KETK) — It was a rematch of unbeaten teams in Tomball Thursday night, as the Timpson Bears once again faced off against the Shiner Comanches.

Shiner beat Timpson 49-7 last year in the state semifinals, but this matchup went down to the very end.

But the Bears came up short, losing 35-28, but still having another incredible season for East Texas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.