One of the best recruiting classes in Boston College football history is on the verge of becoming official. The early signing period is here and Boston College is set to sign a recruiting class that currently ranks 24th nationally and fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference behind just North Carolina, Florida State and Clemson. Jeff Hafley and his coaching staff have taken Boston College's recruiting efforts to the next level since they arrived on the Heights and its 2022 class is the program's best of the modern recruiting era.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO