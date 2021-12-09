ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Doc Rivers was worried Tyrese Maxey his his head after fall vs. Jazz

By Ky Carlin
 6 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As the Philadelphia 76ers were trying to keep up with the Utah Jazz on Thursday at home, guard Tyrese Maxey drove the paint hard against Rudy Gobert and he took a hard fall in the second quarter.

The shifty guard out of Kentucky finished the layup against Gobert and after the fall, he was on the floor for some time. The Jazz went back the other way and got a shot up before Philadelphia grabbed the rebound and called for time. Maxey was still on the floor before the Sixers came over to help him up.

With the help of Joel Embiid, Maxey rose to his feet and he walked gingerly on his own power back to the bench.

“The floor’s hard,” said coach Doc Rivers. “It really is. It’s always been hard. We’re always gonna land on it. At first, I thought he was OK, and then I was a little worried about him. I was worried that he hit his head on the floor. I don’t have the luxury of replay. I still really haven’t seen the fall.”

Maxey did get back up and he returned to the floor to an approving roar of the crowd. The Sixers did end up losing to the Jazz and Maxey may feel that injury at some point, but at the moment, he does appear to be alright.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

CinemaBlend

Amid Scottie Pippen’s Beef With Michael Jordan, Grant Hill Shared Some Honest Thoughts

Scottie Pippen’s recent comments on Michael Jordan appear to have taken the sports world by storm. Since early November, fans have heard Pippen air brutally honest thoughts that seem to suggest that he and his old teammate didn’t have as close a relationship as many assumed. This had led to some significant debate regarding the merits of his sentiments, with both fans and former players weighing in on the situation. Now, Grant Hill has become the latest NBA alum to speak out on the apparent rift between the revered duo.
NBA
CBS Philly

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Played Their Best Game Of The Year Thanks To Some Tough Love By Ime Udoka

BOSTON (CBS) — Following a disappointing 1-4 road trip, the Celtics needed a little kick in the backside. Head coach Ime Udoka didn’t have to yell and scream about the team’s defensive deficiencies throughout the trip, and instead used some of his editing skills. Udoka essentially put together a documentary of everything he did not like from his team on that West Coast swing, highlighting all the times that the Celtics let the opposition do whatever they wanted on offense. There were lowlights aplenty, and the message was received loud and clear. On Monday night, in their return to TD Garden,...
NBA
