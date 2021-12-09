Doc Rivers was worried Tyrese Maxey his his head after fall vs. Jazz

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

As the Philadelphia 76ers were trying to keep up with the Utah Jazz on Thursday at home, guard Tyrese Maxey drove the paint hard against Rudy Gobert and he took a hard fall in the second quarter.

The shifty guard out of Kentucky finished the layup against Gobert and after the fall, he was on the floor for some time. The Jazz went back the other way and got a shot up before Philadelphia grabbed the rebound and called for time. Maxey was still on the floor before the Sixers came over to help him up.

With the help of Joel Embiid, Maxey rose to his feet and he walked gingerly on his own power back to the bench.

“The floor’s hard,” said coach Doc Rivers. “It really is. It’s always been hard. We’re always gonna land on it. At first, I thought he was OK, and then I was a little worried about him. I was worried that he hit his head on the floor. I don’t have the luxury of replay. I still really haven’t seen the fall.”

Maxey did get back up and he returned to the floor to an approving roar of the crowd. The Sixers did end up losing to the Jazz and Maxey may feel that injury at some point, but at the moment, he does appear to be alright.

