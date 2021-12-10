ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia Leads with Controversial Cyber Laws

By Tripwire Guest Authors
 6 days ago

The Australian government is looking to pass the Security Legislation Amendment (Critical Infrastructure) Bill 2020, an overhaul which is aimed to help Australian businesses fend off cyberattacks. The Bill expands the business sectors that were previously defined as critical infrastructure by adding, amongst others, Food and Grocery, Finance and Banking, Universities,...

