Public Safety

Gunmen Rob San Francisco Chronicle Photographer in Latest Incident Targeting High-End Optical Equipment

By Kehl Bayern
Light Stalking
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother photographer was the victim of a robbery in Oakland, San Francisco according to multiple reports although, thankfully, no one was injured in this case unlike others we reported on in the past. Indeed, most news outlets are drawing attention to the recent violent robbery of a camera crew...

