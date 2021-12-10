GOVERNMENT Mask ‘overreach’ with business

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two members of Congress from Pennsylvania are correct on one of the most contentious topics of our time — though we fear many, blinded by their own agendas, will not appreciate that both men are correct. U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Kreamer, is the leading sponsor of legislation to...

AFP

US averts credit default with 11th-hour debt limit hike

US lawmakers voted to raise the federal debt limit on Wednesday, eliminating the threat of a disastrous credit default with just hours to spare ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury. The deeply divided Senate voted on Tuesday to raise the borrowing cap by $2.5 trillion and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, followed suit in the early hours of the following morning -- staving off the next showdown until at least 2023. "No brinksmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession: responsible governing has won on this exceedingly important issue," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor ahead of the votes. "The American people can breathe easy and rest assured there will not be a default."
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

NYS Businesses Must Implement Either Mask Or Vaccine Mandate

New York State is issuing a mandate that all businesses and venues must require either masks or vaccination. Governor Kathy Hochul made that announcement on Friday morning, saying the decision comes as health experts anticipate a winter surge of COVID-19 cases and as the Omicron Variant makes its way through the state.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wmar2news

New York governor mandating masks for all businesses without vaccine requirements

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that she was instituting a statewide mask mandate for all businesses and venues in her state, effective Dec. 13. Under Hochul's order, businesses that require proof of vaccination to enter are exempt from the mandate. The policy applies to anyone ages two years old and older, any time they are indoors at a business or venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

Governor says mask mandate gives businesses ‘flexibility’

NEW YORK (WWNY) - Instituting a mask mandate is better than shutting the state down. That was the message from Gov. Kathy Hochul during a COVID-19 briefing in New York City Tuesday. In defending the mandate for indoor public spaces she announced Friday, Hochul said she was giving flexibility to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Stefanik calls N.Y.'s mask mandate an 'unprecedented overreach'

New rules go into effect Monday requiring masks in indoor public places. WASHINGTON, D.C. | U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik was quick to condemn Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Dec. 10 announcement of a statewide mask mandate on private businesses that do not have a proof of vaccine requirement. Gov. Hochul said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pat Toomey
buffalonynynews.net

New York to impose mandatory masking or COVID vaccines for businesses

Washington [US], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The state of New York will impose mandatory masking for all businesses or require their employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday, extending a similar mandate for New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio. "I share New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Observer

New YORK STATE Big question over mask enforcement

Friday’s announcement by Gov. Kathy Hochul that a statewide mask mandate was going to begin Monday shouldn’t have surprised anyone. Cases, and more importantly hospitalizations, are trending in the wrong direction. The health care system is overrun with COVID-19 cases right now, and requiring masks indoors — particularly in areas where people tend to be packed in tightly — makes some sense. It’s also good to see that the requirement comes with a 30-day limit as intended by legislation passed last year by the state Legislature.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

Manchin: Democrats should prioritize, curb cost of $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats should curb the cost of their $2 trillion social and environment bill by choosing their top priorities, Sen. Joe Manchin said Monday, as he and President Joe Biden prepared to discuss how to advance the long-stalled package. Manchin, D-W.Va., criticized Democrats’ decision to make many of the measure’s initiatives temporary to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
wbap.com

Texas Businesses Caught Between State And Federal Mask Mandates

Undated (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Workforce Commission has sent letters to businesses across the state reminding them Governor Abbott has issued an executive order forbidding Texas businesses from requiring their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. That presumably squeezes employers between the governor’s order forbidding vaccine mandates, and the Biden administration’s federal order that requires vaccines for all federal employees, and for workers employed by private companies that have more than 100 employees. As of Friday morning there is no obvious solution to that conundrum.
TEXAS STATE
heraldcourier.com

GRIFFITH | Vaccine choice not government’s business

Over the past few months, I have heard clear opposition from many residents of Virginia’s 9th Congressional District to President Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandates. I share this opposition and have expressed it before in this column. I am vaccinated, and I urge others to consider getting vaccinated themselves if they are not already, but I believe such a decision should be left to an individual based on his or her beliefs and health.
U.S. POLITICS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

Charles Co. removes mask mandate for private businesses

Commissioners in Charles County, Maryland, unanimously voted Tuesday to remove its indoor mask mandate for private businesses effectively immediately after recent metrics show a sharp decline of COVID-19 cases. However, they agreed to hold a public hearing as winter weather and a new variant may present an uptick in community transmission.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
BGR.com

Fourth stimulus check deadline is 2 weeks away: New $1,400 payments coming soon

Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive.
INCOME TAX

