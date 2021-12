One of the witnesses cooperating with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says he regrets the day's deadly violence. Conservative activist Dustin Stockton helped organize post-election events across the country supporting former President Donald Trump's baseless election fraud claims, including the rally held at the Ellipse on January 6. However, Stockton maintains he was largely cut out of the planning for the January 6 rally and was nowhere near the violence when it occurred.

PROTESTS ・ 12 MINUTES AGO