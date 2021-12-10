ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Volunteers aim to keep the peace in CT

By Wtic News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSxSO_0dJ4hvFM00

A group of about two dozen Connecticut volunteers are taking up the longtime work of Hartford community activist Carl Hardrick: advocating for peaceful resolutions to conflict and an end to gun violence.

On Thursday in Hartford, they became the first class to complete a new four-day training program, Brother Carl Hardrick Intervention Specialist Training.

"What we're trying to do is teach people other ways of solving their problems," says State Sen. Doug McCrory (D-Hartford), a program sponsor. "It gives them a hand-up, not a handout, so that they can change the course of their lives, and when they change the course of their lives, they change the course of their community."

The program is offered by the Brother Carl Hardrick Institute for Violence Prevention and Community Engagement (BCHI), based at the Wilson-Gray YMCA on Albany Ave.

"I cannot tell you how exciting it is to be in a situation where we're being seen," BCHI Co-Chair and local investor JoAnn Price told volunteers, "as a serious group of people that are here for no other reason than to save and improve and allow our communities to be healthier. That's it. There's no other reason for us to be here."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#State#D#Bchi Co Chair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy