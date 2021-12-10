ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist who started Tulsa Art Hunt is passing on the tradition

By Scott Martin, FOX23 News
This is the 11th year for the Tulsa Art Hunt.

It’s been an annual tradition that local artist Daniel Gulick started not knowing how big it would end up.

The last ten years, he’s painted a number of pieces, then hides them across the city of Tulsa. He posts clues on The Art Hunt Facebook and Instagram pages, and on the night of the hunt, people start searching for his pieces.

“Thousands of people play every year. It’s just incredible. It’s turned into this family tradition,” said Gulick.

This will be Gulick’s last year that his art will be hidden. He’s passing on the torch to the other local artists.

“I’m going to choose other artists that I feel Tulsa needs to know about and I will work with them and hide their artwork. Young artists, even established artists as well,” said Gulick.

The Art Hunt also helps out an organization each year. This year, Gulick is collecting coats, toys, and monetary donations for the Matriarch of Tulsa.

The scavenger hunt is set for Dec. 23.

