Gas prices projected to go down starting in 2022

The national gas price average has been trending downward for the better part of a month now, and it is possible the highest gas prices of the year are behind us. Oklahomans have had the lowest prices in the nation throughout the fall surge. Still, this week’s average of $2.89...
The solar industry is expected to grow 25 percent less than previous forecasts, gas prices are down, and airlines are aggressively hiring. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 15, sponsored by Access Health CT Small Business.
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
DEARBORN, MI— Gas prices in Michigan are down 6 cents compared to a week ago. AAA Michigan says drivers are now paying an average of $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 22 cents less than this time last month, but still a $1.18 more than this time last year.
PROVIDENCE — A survey of gas prices on Monday found slightly cheaper prices for motorists, with the average cost in Rhode Island dropping by a penny per gallon this week. A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.39 per gallon. The price marks a 1 cent drop from last week and a 3 cent decline over the past month.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte fell almost 3 cents over the past week. The average price of a gallon of gas in Charlotte dropped 2.7 cents per gallon in the last seven days, averaging $3.09 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin bucked the national trend of falling gas prices for the past week. According to GasBuddy, Green Bay-area drivers were paying an average of $2.96 per gallon on Monday morning, 1.7 cents more than a week earlier. That was 13 cents lower than a month earlier, but $1.10 more than a year earlier.
BLOOMINGTON – Illinois gas prices have fallen six cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.43 a gallon. Accoridng to GasBuddy, prices in Illinois are five cents lower than a month ago, but still $1.27 higher than last year. GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in Illinois...
After weeks of increasing gas prices, Massachusetts is seeing costs starting to drop, according to GasBuddy. With an average of $3.39 per gallon on Monday, prices are down 1.5 cents from last week and 1.8 cents from last month, a sign of what’s to come, according to the United States Energy Information Administration.
The AAA Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Louisiana is $3.07 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down three cents from a week ago, and is $1.19 more than a year ago. The national average is $3.34. Concerns about a possible pandemic resurgence and...
EIA says national average will soon hit $3 a gallon. Gas prices are on the way down, hitting a seven-week low with a national average of $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts even lower prices to see out the year and into 2022. The administration’s projections say gas prices will $3.13 in December and $3.01 in January, with an average below $3 for the duration of 2022.
Gasoline prices have come down slightly over the last week, but drivers on Long Island says trips to the pump are still hitting their bank accounts hard. News 12's Kevin Vesey took Thunderbolt 12 out to gas stations in the area to check out the prices. Gasoline at one Hicksville...
Consumers are paying more even as crude oil prices are slowly dropping. Ask any Wyomingite how they feel after filling up their gas tank at the pumps within the last few weeks and you’ll get an earful. It’s no wonder – gas pump prices in Converse County are high, even with 56% of the active, standing rigs in the state located here.
Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley are three cents cheaper this week $3.591 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Susquehanna Valley Average — $3.591.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.562 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $3.552 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $3.539. The average in Venango County is $3.599.
For the second straight week, gas prices have decreased in Illinois. Industry experts say the trend of lower prices could continue through December. As of Monday, gas prices had fallen 3.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.49 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy.com. Prices decreased by 2 cents per gallon the previous week.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After gas prices topped $3 a gallon more than a month ago, drivers could finally be seeing relief at the pumps. As of Monday, the average price of gas went down 11.7 cents from the October highs of more than $3 a gallon in Missouri according to GasBuddy.
Comments / 0