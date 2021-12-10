ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices projected to go down starting in 2022

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople filling their gas tank has been tough on...

Woodward News

Good trend now going for gas prices

The national gas price average has been trending downward for the better part of a month now, and it is possible the highest gas prices of the year are behind us. Oklahomans have had the lowest prices in the nation throughout the fall surge. Still, this week’s average of $2.89...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
TRAFFIC
wnmufm.org

Michigan gas prices down again

DEARBORN, MI— Gas prices in Michigan are down 6 cents compared to a week ago. AAA Michigan says drivers are now paying an average of $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 22 cents less than this time last month, but still a $1.18 more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Westerly Sun

Gas prices down a penny in Rhode Island, could stabilize in coming weeks

PROVIDENCE — A survey of gas prices on Monday found slightly cheaper prices for motorists, with the average cost in Rhode Island dropping by a penny per gallon this week. A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.39 per gallon. The price marks a 1 cent drop from last week and a 3 cent decline over the past month.
TRAFFIC
Fox11online.com

Gas prices up in Northeast Wisconsin, but down nationally

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin bucked the national trend of falling gas prices for the past week. According to GasBuddy, Green Bay-area drivers were paying an average of $2.96 per gallon on Monday morning, 1.7 cents more than a week earlier. That was 13 cents lower than a month earlier, but $1.10 more than a year earlier.
WISCONSIN STATE
wjbc.com

Illinois gas prices inch down over the week

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois gas prices have fallen six cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.43 a gallon. Accoridng to GasBuddy, prices in Illinois are five cents lower than a month ago, but still $1.27 higher than last year. GasBuddy price reports show the cheapest station in Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
iheart.com

AAA: Statewide Gas Price Down Three Cents From Last Week

The AAA Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Louisiana is $3.07 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is down three cents from a week ago, and is $1.19 more than a year ago. The national average is $3.34. Concerns about a possible pandemic resurgence and...
TRAFFIC
thebossmagazine.com

Gas Prices Will Keep Falling

EIA says national average will soon hit $3 a gallon. Gas prices are on the way down, hitting a seven-week low with a national average of $3.34 per gallon Wednesday. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts even lower prices to see out the year and into 2022. The administration’s projections say gas prices will $3.13 in December and $3.01 in January, with an average below $3 for the duration of 2022.
TRAFFIC
glenrockind.com

Will lower oil prices bring down costs at gas pumps?

Consumers are paying more even as crude oil prices are slowly dropping. Ask any Wyomingite how they feel after filling up their gas tank at the pumps within the last few weeks and you’ll get an earful. It’s no wonder – gas pump prices in Converse County are high, even with 56% of the active, standing rigs in the state located here.
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
newsitem.com

Gas prices drop in Valley

Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley are three cents cheaper this week $3.591 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Susquehanna Valley Average — $3.591.
TRAFFIC
explorejeffersonpa.com

AAA: Gas Prices Dip in PA; Prices Down Nationwide as Crude Prices, Demand Decreases

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.562 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $3.552 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $3.539. The average in Venango County is $3.599.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kankakee Daily Journal

Gas prices decrease slightly

For the second straight week, gas prices have decreased in Illinois. Industry experts say the trend of lower prices could continue through December. As of Monday, gas prices had fallen 3.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.49 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy.com. Prices decreased by 2 cents per gallon the previous week.
KANKAKEE, IL
kq2.com

Gas prices trending down in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After gas prices topped $3 a gallon more than a month ago, drivers could finally be seeing relief at the pumps. As of Monday, the average price of gas went down 11.7 cents from the October highs of more than $3 a gallon in Missouri according to GasBuddy.
MISSOURI STATE

