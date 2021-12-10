Saudi Aramco to supply full term oil volumes to several Asian buyers-sources

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday left its forecast for global oil demand unchanged, saying it expected the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 to have little lasting impact. "The impact of the new omicron variant is expected to be mild and short-lived, as the world becomes better equipped to manage COVID-19 and its related challenges," OPEC said in its monthly report. OPEC still expects demand growth of 5.7 million barrels a day this year, reflecting a boost to first-half demand that was offset by a downward revision to third-quarter consumption due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and softer industrial production in China, as well as an easing recovery in transportation fuel consumption in India. Fourth-quarter 2021 oil demand was also adjusted slightly lower to account for COVID-19 containment measures and the potential impact of the omicron variant. For 2022, the forecast for demand growth was left unchanged at 4.2 million barrels a day, with some of the recovery previously penciled in for the current quarter shifted to the first quarter of next year, "followed by a more steady recovery" throughout the second half of 2022, the report said.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO