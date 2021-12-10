Two Things Must Happen Before China's Property Sector Can See Better Prospects, Analyst Says

* China vows healthy development of property sector (Updates prices, adds graphic) By Enrico Dela Cruz Dec 7 (Reuters) - Benchmark Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures surged on Tuesday, leading a broad rally in ferrous materials, as investors cheered a liquidity-boosting measure to support economic growth in top steel producer and consumer China. A further boost came from China's politburo, the country's top decision-making body, which vowed to keep economic operations within reasonable range in 2022 and promote a healthy development of the property sector. The most-traded May iron ore on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trading 6.7% higher at 659.50 yuan ($103.56) a tonne. It surged 9% to 673.50 yuan earlier in the session, the contract's highest level since Oct. 29. The steelmaking ingredient's most-active January contract on the Singapore Exchange climbed by up to $10, or 9.7%, to $114.15 a tonne. China's central bank will cut the amount of cash that banks must hold in reserve, releasing 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) in long-term liquidity, and the rates on its relending facility by 25 basis points, as it looks to bolster slowing economic growth. The politburo separately said it would continue to implement proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy next year. China's economic recovery from the pandemic slump has lost momentum in recent months, and downside risks from its debt-laden property sector are mounting, raising concerns about demand prospects for steel products and raw materials. "Perhaps more important than the RRR (reserve requirement ratio) announcement, the PBOC (People's Bank of China) decision was closely followed by a statement from the communist party central committee vowing to stabilise the economy in 2022, signalling an easing of some property curbs," Rodrigo Catril, a senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.3%, while hot-rolled coil advanced 1%. Stainless steel however slipped 0.8%. Dalian coking coal gained 4.1% and coke climbed 3.8%.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO