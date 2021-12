The University of California’s historic move to abandon standardized exams may not be the last of changes coming to the admissions process for the public university system. That’s the expectation of college access advocates and admissions experts who say ditching the SAT and ACT should be only the first step in making admissions more equitable across UC, which has nine undergraduate campuses. UC has stopped using those exams at all in admissions and made clear last month that it has no intention of replacing them with a different standardized test. UC made those decisions in response to criticism that the tests are biased against low-income students, disabled students and Black and Latino students.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO