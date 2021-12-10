ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

This Mac And Cheese Themed Restaurant In Mississippi Is What Dreams Are Made Of

By Daniella DiRienzo
 6 days ago

Macaroni and cheese takes center stage at I Heart Mac and Cheese, Mississippi’s new macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant! Putting a hearty spin on the classic dish, the eatery serves up customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese dishes that are sure to impress.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is coming to Gulfport! The final touches are being put on the restaurant, which is located on Pass Road in the former Pinkston Music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQisK_0dJ4dYiF00
I Heart Mac & Cheese - MS Gulf Coast/Facebook

The chain restaurant has several locations in the U.S. However, the Gulfport locale will be the first in Mississippi as well as in the immediate area. (The next closest I Heart Mac & Cheese is in Port Arthur, Texas.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2qYi_0dJ4dYiF00
I Heart Mac & Cheese/Facebook

Pretty unique, the eatery specializes in made-to-order, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6EOv_0dJ4dYiF00
I Heart Mac & Cheese/Facebook

It’s also touted as the “first and most unique, fast-casual concept.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6JVJ_0dJ4dYiF00
I Heart Mac & Cheese/Facebook

So, how does it work? Diners start by selecting regular or gluten-free pasta. Broccoli, cauliflower, and quinoa are also available and can be used in place of the pasta for a healthier option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08EYql_0dJ4dYiF00
I Heart Mac & Cheese/Facebook

Next up, the toppings! In addition to traditional cheddar cheese, there are about 9 other sauces to choose from, as well as a variety of meats and seafood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsH4U_0dJ4dYiF00
I Heart Mac & Cheese/Facebook

Not up to creating your own mac and cheese masterpiece? No problem; the menu features an array of chef’s specials, like Lobster and White Truffle Mac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWkbQ_0dJ4dYiF00
I Heart Mac & Cheese - MS Gulf Coast/Facebook

Mac and cheese is the star of the show, but it’s not all you’ll find on the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IzyBM_0dJ4dYiF00
I Heart Mac & Cheese - MS Gulf Coast/Facebook

There are also build-your-own salads, grilled cheese sandwiches, and Mac Bites, which are fried mac and cheese balls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PaXWE_0dJ4dYiF00
I Heart Mac & Cheese - MS Gulf Coast/Facebook

Using creative, award-winning recipes and quality ingredients, I Heart Mac & Cheese puts an adult twist on a classic childhood dish – and the results are delicious!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOKBP_0dJ4dYiF00
I Heart Mac & Cheese - MS Gulf Coast/Facebook

For more info, check out the I Heart Mac & Cheese website . You can also visit the I Heart Mac & Cheese Facebook page .

So, did you know about this mac and cheese-themed restaurant? Ever visited one of I Heart Mac & Cheese’s other locales? If so, what’d you order and how was it? Tell us!

This isn’t the only themed restaurant in the state. Click here to read about others.

The post This Mac And Cheese Themed Restaurant In Mississippi Is What Dreams Are Made Of appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 2

