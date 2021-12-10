This Mac And Cheese Themed Restaurant In Mississippi Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Macaroni and cheese takes center stage at I Heart Mac and Cheese, Mississippi’s new macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant! Putting a hearty spin on the classic dish, the eatery serves up customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese dishes that are sure to impress.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is coming to Gulfport! The final touches are being put on the restaurant, which is located on Pass Road in the former Pinkston Music.

The chain restaurant has several locations in the U.S. However, the Gulfport locale will be the first in Mississippi as well as in the immediate area. (The next closest I Heart Mac & Cheese is in Port Arthur, Texas.)

Pretty unique, the eatery specializes in made-to-order, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls.

It’s also touted as the “first and most unique, fast-casual concept.”

So, how does it work? Diners start by selecting regular or gluten-free pasta. Broccoli, cauliflower, and quinoa are also available and can be used in place of the pasta for a healthier option.

Next up, the toppings! In addition to traditional cheddar cheese, there are about 9 other sauces to choose from, as well as a variety of meats and seafood.

Not up to creating your own mac and cheese masterpiece? No problem; the menu features an array of chef’s specials, like Lobster and White Truffle Mac.

Mac and cheese is the star of the show, but it’s not all you’ll find on the menu.

There are also build-your-own salads, grilled cheese sandwiches, and Mac Bites, which are fried mac and cheese balls.

Using creative, award-winning recipes and quality ingredients, I Heart Mac & Cheese puts an adult twist on a classic childhood dish – and the results are delicious!

